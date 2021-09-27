Deus Ex for 20 rubles, and Thief for 74 rubles / Sale of Square Enix games on Steam

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut.
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut.

The popular game publisher Square Enix organized a marathon of unprecedented generosity and delighted players with big discounts on their games on Steam. Some of the titles can be obtained at a huge discount. For example, a GTA-style game Sleeping Dogs about the Chinese mafia is available for only 89 ₽. Other games can also be snatched for less than a hundred. A featured list can be found below:

  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Thief (2014) – 74 ₽ instead of 499 ₽;
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – 89 ₽ instead of 599 ₽;
  • Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days – 24 ₽ instead of 249 ₽;
  • Just Cause – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Just Cause 2 – 32 ₽ instead of 326 ₽;
  • Just Cause 3 – 65 ₽ instead of 439 ₽;
  • Just Cause 4 – 332 ₽ instead of 2765 ₽;
  • Deus Ex – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Deus Ex: Invisible War – 20 ₽ instead of 149 ₽;
  • Deus Ex: The Fall – 49 ₽ instead of 249 ₽;
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut – 59 ₽ instead of 399 ₽;
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 97 ₽ instead of 649 ₽;
  • Marvel’s Avengers – 999 ₽ instead of 1.999 ₽

A complete list of games available for distribution can be found on the publisher’s personal Steam page. Such a sickly sale will last until September 29, so hurry up to buy those games that you have long wanted to go through.

