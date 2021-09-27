Director’s Cut discovered a new reference to PT – Igromania

Players discovered in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut new horror reference PTreleased in 2014 on PS4.

Recall that in the original Death Stranding, Sam had nightmares when he was in his room. The Director’s Cut has more nightmares. So Sam can dream giant whale. And also – a kind of gloomy figure in the soul, which is slowly moving towards the hero.

And the pose of the creature resembles Lisa from PT. In addition, it emits similar sounds. Then the nightmare monster changes his pose – and now Psycho Mantis from Metal Gear Solid is clearly guessed in the pose. And after that, when the creature gets as close as possible to Sam, by the points the player understands that it is Hideo Kojima himself.

As a reminder, PT is an interactive teaser Silent Hills from Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro. It was released in August 2014, but after the game was canceled in April 2015, it was removed from PlayStation Store… However, anyone who downloads PT can still play it.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was released on September 24 on PS5. The Director’s Cut received fairly high ratings, but critics noted that it had little new content.