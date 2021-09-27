Dynamo – Rubin – 2: 0, September 26, 2021: Rubin started losing, is there a crisis in Slutsky’s team

Command Leonid Slutsky cheerfully started the new season with three victories in the starting three rounds. But then, if not a black, then a very gray streak came: Rubin made two draws with Khimki and Krylia, lost to Krasnodar, Zenit and Dynamo, and could only achieve one victory over the unfortunate Ural.

Due to the start “Rubin” is still holding relatively high (6th place without taking into account the games on Monday), but it is very clear that the dynamics are sharply negative. At this rate, if nothing is done, the team will soon fall down. It will be strange to talk about the struggle for survival with such a composition, but nothing can be ruled out in this life. The fact is, conclusions and correction are urgently needed.





Maybe Rubin is just unlucky?

Statistics refutes the thesis of possible bad luck. On the contrary, in terms of expected points, Rubin went over a bit this season (the same Spartak in the first round was beaten by long-range strike and rebound, Akhmat also surpassed Kazan in sharpness in the third round). According to Understat, Leonid Slutsky’s team has 9.71 xPTS, which corresponds to the 11th place, and the largest overkill in the RPL compared to real points.

Wyscout puts Rubin even lower – in 13th place. This data can be treated in different ways, but it certainly cannot be completely ignored.





Rubin played extremely poorly in defense with both Dynamo and Zenit

You can look for the reasons for Rubin’s recent defensive failures, and this will become partly true. The Kazan team had the 13th highest quality defense in the RPL (a total of 11.99 allowed NPxGA – the weight of strikes excluding penalties), and the team, according to the results of eight rounds, was ranked 10th in terms of the number of shots allowed (on average 11.76 per game; the leader – “Spartak” – 7.03). If it were not for Dupin, who has one of the highest goals prevented in the RPL this season (+5.6), Rubin could have conceded much more.

The last two rounds are an unambiguous failure of Rubin in terms of defensive actions. Dynamo struck 19 shots (10 – from within the penalty area). The game against Zenit is generally one of the saddest spectacles in the championship, it was simply a shame to look at Slutsky’s team. The coach, it seems, came out to defend against an outdated version of Zenit – one with two central defenders, no ball cycle and Brazilians in the middle, and the main depth controller – Rakitskiy… And if you block his left leg, then the team will not be able to move the ball forward at all. This can explain the fact that Slutsky personally assigned to Rakitsky Despotovich, and Despotovic diligently walked next to him, regardless of the location of the ball and the situation on the field.

It all looked funny, considering that Zenit then came out with a three of a kind behind, and Rakitskiy was the left-most central defender and often found himself at the flank. The defensive structure of “Rubin” took an incredible look, where Despotovich did not participate in episodes at all and was wide, and the poor fellow Khakshabanovich at 4-4-1-1 ran between four opponents: the two remaining center-backs, Chistyakov and Barrios, and two pillars – Kuzyaev and Wendel… Naturally, he did not have time anywhere – and the Zenit players received a colossal amount of time and space for a free start of the attack. Chistyakov went behind the center line three times in the first half, Wendel did not face pressure at all.

Slutsky looked at all this, but did not react in any way. As a result of the match, Rubin produced almost the weakest defensive performance of the season: 23% of Zenit’s possessions reached someone else’s penalty area, the accuracy of passes to the final third was 81% (57 out of 70), in total Zenit made 32 passes into the penalty area , of which 18 – accurate (56%), and struck 13 shots from the penalty area.

But Rubin’s main problem is the attack. Amazing, right?

It is extremely strange that Rubin, seemingly promoting a bet on youth and daring football, with young talented players in the attack group, including the fantastic Khvichy, and also an experienced and proven center forward Despotovich, even with such input data, manages to lag behind RPL on the created sharpness.

Think about these numbers: after nine rounds, Rubin takes 14th place in NPxG (weight of shots excluding penalties), gaining only 7.21. Below are only Ural and Arsenal – both clubs have already changed coaches, on Monday they are playing a face-to-face match, and theoretically someone can still bypass Kazan.

The quality of the delivery of the ball to the penalty area, for example, clearly characterizes the number of touches – on average, Rubin has 12.34 per game, this is the 13th indicator in the RPL, the leader of Zenit has 23.83. In terms of strikes, Slutsky’s team is 9th (11.41 in 90 minutes according to Wyscout, 12.7 – according to Opta), but the context is important – a lot of attempts are made from outside the penalty area, that is, not very advantageous points (4- e place in the RPL). On shots directly from the penalty area “Rubin” 15th – only 5.5 in 90 minutes. Below is the “Ural”.

And Rubin also takes the penultimate place in terms of the number of deep passes (that is, in the zone 20 meters from the goal). Such figures were, among other things, a consequence of the manner of the attacking players. Khvicha and Hakshabanovich are dribblers who target individual action, displacement and long range shots. This is how the map of Kvaratskhelia’s strikes in the season looks like. One goal and many unsuccessful attempts from disadvantageous positions. At the same time, Khvichi only has 1.45 pass to the penalty area in 90 minutes (62.5% accuracy) – a modest figure. He is clearly not playing at last year’s level.

Another indirect proof that the ball is poorly brought to the penalty area is the indicators of Despotovich. If last season he had an average of 2.51 hits, 0.59 xG and 3.29 touches in the box, now (the distance due to injury was only six matches, but still) – 1.49 hits, 0 , 29 xG and 2.13 hits in the box.





conclusions

Undoubtedly, Slutsky can find counterarguments: one of the important players for the system Makarovpossessing a unique long-range shot was sold to Dynamo; also the team lost Jevticha, she has enough injuries for the season – Despotovich was absent, she had to play with Kostyukov on the edge; Khakshabanovich and Dreyer have not yet had time to adapt.

All this is understandable, but you need to react and change something now, otherwise you can really fall closer to the play-off zone. Rubin has absolutely outsider indicators – and in the last two rounds she played like an outright hopeless outsider.

Used data from Wyscout and Opta.