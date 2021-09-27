“Dziuba needs to work harder, but also to rest more – he needs a goal. Buffon is 10 years older and wants to play at the 2022 World Cup “, reports the Zenit Coach – Football

Zenit’s fitness coach Andrea Skanavino shared his opinion on the form of Artyom Dziuba and Andrei Mostovoy.

– Artem Dzyuba is already 33 years old. Do you have a specific training program for him to maintain his speed and endurance?

– Yes, every year the footballer gets a year older. And here you need to understand that a year of difference when you are 20, and a year of difference when you are over 30 is not the same.

So, of course, he needs to work harder. But at the same time, he needs more rest. His body takes longer to recover. So it’s worth paying attention to during your workouts.

But it still depends on the desire of the player. Take Buffon, for example, who is ten years older than Dziuba. He decided to move to Parma for a chance to play at the World Championships in Qatar. It’s incredible. But Gianluigi has a purpose.

And Artyom must also set a goal for himself. He became the top scorer last season. And this season he must try to repeat this success.

– Former coach of the Russian national team Miroslav Romashchenko praised Mostovoy for his athleticism. Does Andrey really have unique speed and strength data?

– Yes it’s true. And it continues to grow and progress. Plus he becomes more experienced.

He does not spend more energy on making the right decision than he should. Therefore, I think that he has very good prospects, he will become a very important player for the Russian national team for many years, – said the Italian.