Enthusiasts have improved the PlayStation 3 emulator – games at 60 fps and fewer bugs

Enthusiasts continue to improve the popular RPCS3 emulator, which allows you to access games from the PlayStation 3. Not all of them are available on PS4 and PS5

The RPCS3 emulator was improved by the developer under the nickname kd-11. Fixes for various visual issues affected projects such as God of War 3, Infamous 2, Demon’s Souls and many others. Also available for launch is The Darkness from Starbreeze Studios.

The PlayStation 3 RPCS3 emulator added the Precise ZCULL setting (enabled by default), which fixes some issues, such as a broken skybox in Dante’s Inferno or the sun shining through objects in Demon’s Souls. Precise ZCULL also addresses the “high brightness” issue in some games that “relied on accurate tracking of distance to an area to calculate bloom, blur, and other post-processing effects.”

It is noted that currently more than 2000 PS3 games can be played using the RPCS3 emulator (over 60% of all PS3 games).

The list of games that have been affected by the latest changes: MotorStorm Apocalypse, Beyond Two Souls, Sega All-Stars Racing, Tomb Raider Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Dead Island, Trine 2, Brutal Legend, The Cave, Golden Eye 007: Reloaded, Dante’s Inferno, One Piece: Pirate Warriors and Resistance 3.