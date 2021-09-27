Ermakovich: Krasnodar players did not feel that we were playing without a head coach

Krasnodar coach Alexander Ermakovich commented on the victory of his team in the RPL round 9 match with Sochi. The meeting ended with a score of 3: 0. Ermakovich in this match led the team, as the head coach of Krasnodar Victor Goncharenko disqualified.

“Today we played pretty well both offensively and defensively. The most important thing is that in such a difficult match we managed to take three points. We haven’t played at home for a long time, so we are glad that we were able to please our fans.

As for the removal of Spaich, in my opinion, in that episode, one could get by with a yellow card. We haven’t watched the replay yet, so I still can’t answer with 100% certainty. Will we file a complaint with the RFU? At the moment, I have no information about this.

Cordoba showed himself pretty well: he managed to play with the team. John created good chances, but the implementation let him down. In general, we are pleased with the actions of Cordoba. We hope that in the next games he will perform his moments better.

The support from the stands today was fantastic. The fans created a great atmosphere that we missed. Thanks to their support, we managed to achieve such a beautiful victory. The support was especially felt when we were nine.

There were two options on the penalty spot – Spertsyan and Krykhovyak. Grzegorz, as a captain and a terrible comrade, took the initiative into his own hands.

Now it’s hard to say if the players have serious injuries: we’ll find out only tomorrow. All the guys had unpleasant clashes, but it’s too early to draw conclusions.

The head coach and the entire coaching staff worked the entire weekly cycle. The guys were informed about how to act in attack and defense. During the game, we were in touch with Viktor Mikhailovich, so the players did not feel that we were playing without a head coach. All attitudes were clear and understandable. It was exciting to stand on the curb, but I was only acting as head coach. But I am always worried about the result and the guys: it is not so important what role I am in ”, – the correspondent of“ Championship ”Victoria Davydova reports Ermakovich’s words.