Esteban Ocon: I could neither attack nor defend

Esteban Okon had problems for most of the race in Sochi – and until the team figured out the reason for the lack of pace …

Question: How do you assess the results of the race?

Esteban Ocon: Perhaps this is one of the toughest races of the season. The start and the first couple of laps went well, but then with each lap the pace dropped, I lagged more and more behind the cars in front. I could neither attack nor defend.

We have to deal with this – there is a lot to do before the stage in Turkey. We will find out what went wrong, and in the next race we will try to perform better.

Question: Have you thought about switching to intermediate tires before, or did you think that the rain would not be so strong?

Esteban Ocon: We decided to stay on the track, although it was risky. We assumed that it would rain for two laps, and then it would stop – as the forecast promised, but the rain intensified. We were wrong.

The race was not the easiest one: at first the car did not have enough speed, then we made the wrong decisions. It was the same in qualifying, when we also did not perform in the best way. We have something to work with to perform better in the next races.

Question Fernando was driving at an excellent pace, and you are having problems. Why?

Esteban Ocon: We used similar, even almost identical settings in the previous three or four races, but this time we had completely different comments about the behavior of the car. The team has several assumptions about what this might be related to. Hopefully, by the next race, we will fix everything.

Question: Perhaps the problem is with you?

Esteban Ocon: There is no specific reason for these problems. I was as comfortable behind the wheel as in Monza or Zandvoort, it cannot be related to my driving style, but the car lacked speed.