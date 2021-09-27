Ethereum Alternatives and L1 Solutions See Solid Growth in September | Blockchain24

Competition between Level 1 (L1) smart contract platforms has been growing in the past couple of months as traders and developers continue to implement alternatives to the Ethereum network that offer faster transaction times and lower fees.

According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, Ether’s price has remained relatively unchanged over the past month, while competitors such as Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) have seen their prices rise more than 200% over the same time period.

One of the drivers of the rallies seen in Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) is the fact that each has launched various million dollar funding initiatives designed to bring developers, investors and new liquidity into their ecosystems. These initiatives have sparked a flurry of newtivity and cross-chain transfers from the Ethereum network to tier 1 projects, and Solana has received the biggest payoff to date.

When it comes to individual apps located on different blockchains, the Avalanche-based Trader Joe DeFi protocol has seen the largest gain in terms of TVL in the last seven days, as the value locked by the protocol has increased by 57%.

Over the past few months, there has been an increase in activity not only by competitors of the Ethereum level. The launch of several new tier 2 solutions and the airdrop of the dYdX decentralized derivatives exchange (DYDX) have led to an increase in gas consumption under tier 2 protocols.

Delphi Digital data shows that the percentage of gas used by second-tier projects currently exceeds 1% after peaking to 2% in early September. The DYdX protocol was one of the earlier adopters of the second layer technology thanks to its collaboration with Starkware, and the protocol saw a new level of activity in recent weeks following the release of the DYDX control token, which was released on September 8th to users who were previously using the protocol.

Since the release of the airdrop, TVL, locked on dYdX, has grown from $ 422 million to $ 554 million, and its 24-hour tuition has grown from $ 700 million to $ 2.4 billion.