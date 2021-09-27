Ethereum developer accused of collaborating with DPRK pleads guilty

Former Ethereum Foundation researcher Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This was reported by journalist Ethan Lu, who was present at the court hearing.

Virgil was quite emotional. Deep sighs sometimes when he spoke. Unclear what new development caused this guilty plea. The paperwork was signed only yesterday. One possible reason is the barring of the remote testimony of an Ethereum Foundation lawyer. – Ethan Lou (@Ethan_Lou) September 27, 2021

“Virgil was very emotional. Sometimes he sighed deeply when he spoke. It is unclear what new development of events prompted the admission of guilt. The documents were signed only yesterday. A possible reason is that the lawyer from the Ethereum Foundation was not allowed to speak remotely, ”wrote Lou.

Griffith came to an agreement with the prosecutor’s office on one charge. Under this deal, he faces from 63 to 78 months in prison – the court is to deliver a verdict on January 13, 2022.

In April 2019, Virgil Griffith attended a blockchain conference in Pyongyang. He was arrested in November of the same year and accused of providing the DPRK with information about the use of cryptocurrencies to circumvent US sanctions and money laundering during the event.

The media also reported that he told colleagues about plans to supply mining equipment to North Korea.

In January 2020, Griffith was released on bail of his sister’s and parents’ real estate worth $ 1 million. In the same month, he refused to admit his guilt.

In July 2021, the developer violated the terms of the bail and was again taken into custody.

Recall that at the end of August it became known that several FBI officers received unauthorized access to Griffith’s personal data due to a Palantir software failure.

