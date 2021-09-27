Ethereum price returns to $ 3 thousand

ETH / USD Exchange Rate Gains 3.63% To Reach An Intraday High Of $ 3140 After A Drawdown September 22nd to $ 2,651. At the time of publication, the second cryptocurrency is trading at $ 3,000.

Ethereum prices fell last week due to a flurry of problems in China, kuna observers write.

On Monday, traders dumped cryptoassets en masse following the heavily indebted real estate turmoil in China that triggered a sell-off in global stock markets.

But the market was not even scared by the fact that the People’s Bank of China confirmed that crypto transactions are illegal. The bulls kept Ethereum and pushed prices above $ 3K.

The bullish trend was also recorded in the JPMorgan & Chase report. The study notes that institutional investors have begun to increase their share of the Ethereum markets.

JPMorgan analysts see the continuing craze for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) as the main driver of investor interest in Ethereum. According to them, the average reward in Ethereum Futures has grown to 1% in comparison with the spot prices of ETH.