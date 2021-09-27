EuroSkills: Russia took first place

At the European championship of professional skills EuroSkills 2021 in Graz, Austria, the Russian team took first place. In second place were the hosts of the championship. The Russians were congratulated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. She noted that the Russians have again become the strongest professionals in Europe.

According to Golikova, our task is to provide a comfortable, understandable algorithm for disclosing their talents for millions of young Russians, to make sure that any graduate of a Russian college can be proud of their skills and realize themselves professionally.

EuroSkills Graz 2021 was held from 22 to 26 September. 57 contestants from Russia competed in 38 basic and 10 presentation competencies. Russian participants took 13 gold medals in the main competitive competencies, received six silver and eight bronze medals. In addition, the Russian team won five more medallions for professionalism.

In presentation skills, the Russians won four gold medals, two bronze and two silver medals.

At EuroSkills Budapest in 2018, Russia also took gold in the championship. In her piggy bank there were nine gold, eight silver, two bronze medals and 10 medallions for professionalism. And in 2023, Russia will host the European Championship in Professional Skills for the first time. Competitions in professionalism will be held in St. Petersburg.