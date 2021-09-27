Ex-tennis player Nikolai Davydenko: on the collapse of Big-3, the crisis of Russian promotion and the future No. 1 in the APR

– At the Final, you took the semi-final from Federer, then beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final. 12 years have passed, and the Swiss is still playing, flying away from London with a steering wheel from Hubert Hurkach. Did you feel sorry for him?

– Yes, it is a pity. He is trying to prove to himself or to someone that he can win at 40. Although he achieved everything, he did everything. But in reality, our body is not always ready. I don’t know what medicines, medicines are needed to maintain it this way: at 40 to be physically in shape as at 20 or 30. Because the difference is big. He played so much, ran – the body is exhausted. And at 40 years old, you can’t win purely by tennis alone. All players run, get balls, wrestle, and physically they are much stronger than Federer. I remember a couple of years ago I met with him in Shanghai and asked what was holding him back. “Thank God, I’m still supported by physics. If not a fitness trainer, I would have broken down long ago. ”

– He sleeps 12 hours a day!

– He is recovering, he does a lot of physics. Because his tennis is not going anywhere. Now Roger is engaged in the gym more than playing on the courts. He can train for only an hour and a half, and even then – physically, since tennis does not need to be played a lot.

– Many do not finish because they are afraid of the future. But neither Federer nor Murray have anything to fear?

– Yes, they have already formed: they have families, children.

– Advertising contracts.

– We are not talking about advertising contracts, but about life – what will happen next. Because it is difficult to travel every week, you are always somewhere, constantly on the move, on business trips. And if you don’t play, then you stop – the movement stops. At these moments you think that you are still in the tournament: you can wake up, because you have a match tomorrow. You get up and think: “Have you lost your mind? You haven’t played for a long time! ” This is the consciousness that holds you, the movement that does not stop you. This does not take long, perhaps the first six months – everyone has different ways. Many are afraid to stop and continue.

Nikolay Davydenko Photo: Getty Images

– How many months, years have you lived in this regime?

– About six months. I woke up because I thought I was still on tour. So I just said to myself: “Stop. I can’t play anymore. ”

– Did you do something in parallel?

– No, no, on the contrary. I worked with the children. I was resting, I was completely disconnected from tennis. He tried not to think about him at all, but he still stayed inside, held on. I didn’t look, I wasn’t interested. I missed it somewhere in 2-3 years.

If he were an American, he would be at his best and flashed in all advertisements.

– Can we say today that there is no Big-3?

– Yes, I think everything has already changed. Nadal and Federer with such injuries, pauses will be hard to come back. Of course, the fans will beat me now and say: “No! He’s talking nonsense. ” They will give way little by little, leave. Yes, they will be able to win, for example, “Masters”. But I don’t think I’ll be able to take the grand slam, where you have to play five sets. They can still afford two or three parties and an hour and a half format. It is possible to pass the tournament this way, but so that the chronic injury does not crawl out: Federer has a knee, Nadal has an ankle. Because any load comes out sideways, and the players are immediately removed from the match.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in South Africa Photo: Getty Images

– Will this affect the ATP? After all, the fans go to these tennis players, and the tour is popular with the three: the battle of the coatings, the Laver Cup.

– Now, I think, the media – tiktok, instagram – are trying to connect everything with the players, to join their life – not only tennis, but also private. New players appear, young ones. If, like me, fans over 40+, are used to looking at Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, then 16-year-olds will be fans of Zverev, Medvedev, Rublev. New fans are coming and there will be new tennis.

– Sport is built on a battle of contrasts, opposites: Borg-McEnroe, Sampras-Agassi, Nadal-Federer. Who is this pair now? Who will sponsors actively run after, and promote the battle?

– Since Zverev is German, they will promote him, because he is European. Tsitsipas is a Greek. They don’t really like to twist anyone at all. Always relaxed, it seems to me. If there was a cool American – the future number one – he would be promoted now, because America loves to promote. But only his own. Will not promote European, Russian. Medvedev proves his level with his game, victories at the Masters. If he were an American, he would be at his best and flashed in all advertisements. Because they don’t do this in Russia. It’s gotten a little better now, we used to suck with the promotion.

– But he’s not in Russia for a long time, but in Monaco.

– It doesn’t matter, everyone is somewhere in the APR. It’s hard to train professionally in Moscow or Russia. Especially in the capital. You need to live near the court so that the airport is close. And to go and stand in traffic jams for hours – no, thanks. He spends 15 minutes by car in Monaco to get to the gym, train, have lunch. Nobody bothers him: he is not invited to a press conference or an interview for Eurosport (laughs). But the situation there is more comfortable for training. Of course, now the federation is super developing tennis: there will be a cool stadium in the Juan Samaranch Sports Center, halls, summer courts. “Spartak”, “Luzhniki” will be built. Moscow is developing tennis now.

For the future of tennis, we are developing well. As I understand it, money is invested in tennis due to the fact that we have good players and advertising – they give a positive. Moreover, we received medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Federer and Djokovic say that the young began to hit harder, because they are physically all boars.

– When you finished Sampras, Agassi, Kafelnikov, Safin, and today, perhaps, Federer. Is tennis changing at the crossroads of generations?

– The game, yes, changes: speed, technique, rhythm. Let’s say the rackets are updated every year – they are trying to implement something, improve it. The balls are made light or heavy, rotten or fast. Courts also change, so you don’t know what to expect. You come and think: “The same thing.” And at every tournament you always have to hit the cover. The first match is very difficult. A completely different feeling.

– Do Nextgen rely on the experience of that generation, or do they somehow build the game in their own way?

– Of course, in a different way. The game is changing. Young people are freer, physically stronger. But the experience – tennis game for Djokovic, Federer, Nadal is much more interesting than that of the young. Therefore, they beat them in the most decisive moments, even with an equal game. Tennis has become more striking, sharp, physically strong. Federer and Djokovic say that it is corny to hit harder. But they need to somehow control the situation, because young – physically all wild boars are 1.90 meters away. And they beat, and pull, and the first feeds are sent.

– The pandemic season ends – the ratings are unfrozen. The tops will go down, the youth, due to the intensity of the game, will rise. ATP will go towards the troika?

– ATP always meets halfway. In fact, everything is being decided and updated there. We often had meetings between players and ATP officials before the tournament in Australia: they talked about how the previous season went and what was to be decided in the new one. There was never any confrontation, no one quarreled with the organization. Roger and Rafa will go down anyway, they are not playing at all at the moment. I don’t know if they’ll go to court at all. We are talking about those who are now traumatized, we do not know when they will come out. You have to write and ask: “When will you come out?”

– Big-4: Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas. How long will they go with such a group and who will try to compete?

– Tim. I saw how he can play and what kind of tennis to show. If not injured, he will return and enter the Top 5. Rublev shows the level. If he restrains his emotions and gains experience, it seems to me that he will also gain a foothold.

Dominic Tim Photo: Getty Images

– Rublev is criticized for a one-sided game without a plan B: only through a powerful forehand.

– If it gives a chance to win, why not. They all squander. All the same, you are looking for options, trying to recover, get in shape and again beat everyone. Rublev still shows a great level at five hundred players, he played in the finals of the Masters. I think he has a good chance.

– You said that when Roger, Rafa, Novak appeared, they immediately understood that for a long time.

– When I was in the top ten in the world in Rome, I had a training session before the tournament. Italian Riccardo Piatti – Sharapova’s coach, and today Yannick Sinner – then worked with Djokovic. And Novak was just starting, he was young. Thousands have not even played in Rome yet. He was either just practicing or qualifying. I remember that I beat and beat, and he, like a wall, drags everything. Then he was 17 years old. Well, young and young. And a year passes, and he shoots at the top ten. Hello! An unexpected moment.

– Did you have such thoughts about those who are on tour now?

– Medvedev. He is now confirming his glasses. He is 25 years old, and he can still hold on calmly. It is unknown how many years he has been able to control the game like that. Plus, if Djokovic wins (the conversation took place before the US Open final – Eurosport.ru), then psychological confidence will appear, because there are no players like Federer or Nadal. The door opens for him and be the first, and win the grand slams. Not RG, but Australian Open, USO. It is difficult for him to move on the sand, and so he is very good on hard, grass.

Berrettini, however, is a man who shows an unreal game. Yannick Sinner is trying to enter this raid and can jump into the top five. Fought in five sets, won matches. Difficult tennis player.

– That is, everyone you named are players with the potential of the first racket of the world?

– Yes, again, this Alcaraz. Top 10 player. But he had a recession, such a wave in that match against the Canadian. Carlos walks like a robot. He is still coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero – the same machine. Super tennis player, Spaniard. He stood on the court himself. Can climb into the depths: both psychologically and physically prompt. Juan will probably make it to the top of the world for Carlos.

It is important for him to be supported. Then the second wind opens

– Karen Khachanov – opening of the second part of the season. Rublev, Medvedev, Karatsev steadily took titles back in early 2021. Is this a second wind?

– Karen loves support very much. He opens up emotionally when he is mentally prepared for a match, when he feels confident. Karen loves, for example, to play the Davis Cup – for the team, for the country. The same goes for the Olympics. He likes it a lot. When ordinary tournaments – physio sits, a coach, and even empty stands – he doesn’t really like it. He needs and it is important to be supported. Then the second wind opens, emotions, it blooms. When this is not the case, he calms down and psychologically it is more difficult for him. He loves the audience.

– Once you were a consultant, a coach. Are you chatting now, give hints?

– I follow the results. But it’s a shame for Karen, because he was the first from Russia to enter the top ten, and then dropped a little. Then Medvedev and Rublev came up. This, of course, puts a lot of pressure. I think he has calmed down now. Because it’s hard to be the first in the country, the best of all, and then stay behind the competitors.

– Have you passed your ambitions?

– Oh sure. Now there are fewer of them. Then there was a rush: something needs to be done, changed, created. And these emotions suppressed him a little. But he is not old – he is 25 years old. I think everything is ahead. He showed himself at the Olympics. There are times when he shows amazing tennis. Karen has always prepared well physically. He does more strength training than tennis.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Photo: Getty Images

– You don’t miss your coaching period, maybe you wanted to work with someone?

– I miss you, I want to see professional moments. When you even comment, you can see such subtleties – what the player should work on and what the professionals should improve. It’s better than working with a junior. I would like to prepare young people for the tour, to bring them up. But there are times when chances appear, but for some reason they abruptly disappear. The interest between the coach and the player disappears. If they are professionals, they are professionals. And when I suggest something, they do not argue – they know what they are doing: they listen and do it. The result is more noticeable.

Now I am training a nine-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old boy. But I also want him to learn to play tennis more professionally, so that he can reach a good level. Now I don’t have someone whom I would like to take to the ATP tour, because it’s necessary to train every day, to prepare seriously.

