Federer: Miss Nadal’s Tank Tops

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer stated that he misses the memorable kits in tennis, and also spoke about his feelings after his fortieth birthday.

“Now on the court, no one needs to look the way they used to. Although I miss Nadal’s tank tops, times are changing.

I turned 40 in August. Actually I’m excited, although I joke: “I can’t believe I’m 40! This is terrible!”. I remember when I turned 20 … At this age you think you know who you are, but you really have no idea! At 30, you already have a pretty good idea, but you probably understand this only at 40. Now everything is very good in my life: a wife, four children. My girls are already 12 years old – I was 28 when they were born – and the boys are already seven. So I mean we have a wonderful life and I can’t complain. I am also glad to still play tennis, but recently I began to spend more time with my family and friends, because I missed it, ”- quotes the words of Federer GQ.