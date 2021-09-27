Fedun’s wife with the words “never spoke” answered the rumors about Nikolic :: Football :: RBC Sport

Zarema Salikhova said that she does not influence Spartak’s personnel policy. According to her, she does not understand why she is credited with inviting the coach of Lokomotiv

The wife of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun Zarema Salikhova denied information that she had held negotiations with the coach of “Lokomotiv” Marko Nikolic and brought a new employee of the administrative block Dmitry Platonov to the team.

“I do not like that the press is trying to cover up these appointments with my name – they were allegedly taken with my approval. I have no influence on Spartak’s personnel policy. But I think that the club should make every effort to retain its employees, and not hire those dismissed from Lokomotiv in the 2000s, ”Salikhova told RB-Sport.

“I don’t understand why they are crediting me with inviting Nikolic. I have never spoken to him in my life, ”she added.

Earlier, the Metaratings portal reported that Salikhova had negotiated with Nikolic about a possible appointment to Spartak, but he refused.

Now the Serb is the head of Lokomotiv. Under his leadership, the team takes third place in the standings of the Russian championship.

The head coach of Spartak is now the Portuguese Ruy Vitoria. In the standings, the club is in eighth place after nine rounds, gaining 13 points.