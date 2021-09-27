Feyenord called Gus Thiel’s salary unattainable at Spartak :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Dutch club has loaned the midfielder from Spartak, and he regularly plays at the base. But, as the technical director of Feyenord said, the chances of buying the player out are extremely small

Photo: Global Look Press



Feyenord’s technical director Frank Arnesen appreciated the chances of the Dutch club to keep in the line-up of the midfielder Guus Thiel, who is on loan from Spartak.

“The better Teal performs with us, the less chances he will stay. But we are not against it either. We are very pleased that we rented it with our financial capabilities. But in Moscow he has a patch that Feyenord cannot even come close to, ”Arnesen told Voetbal Flitsen.

Feyenord rented 23-year-old Thiel from Spartak for the rest of the season. In the current championship of the Netherlands, the midfielder played six matches in which he scored five goals.

Thiel moved to Spartak in the summer of 2019, before that he played for the Dutch AZ, the transfer amount was € 18 million. For Spartak this is a record amount, which also includes various bonuses. As part of the Moscow club, Teal took part in 24 matches, in which he scored two goals and also gave three assists.

The player spent last season on loan in the German Freiburg. In the German championship, he entered the field in seven matches, but could not be marked with effective actions.