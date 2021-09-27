First FIFA 22 ratings for PS5 and Xbox Series were positive

The first reviews from critics appeared on the network FIFA 22 for the next generation consoles, which were mostly positive.

Now the new part of the sports simulator has 79 points for Metaсritic in the PS5 edition on 17 reviews and 78 on 9 reviews in the Xbox Series edition. Other versions have not yet been evaluated. Moreover, on Opencritic the game received 82 points.

The general idea among most of the positive reviews is that the game has improved various modes and elements, but global changes should not be expected – although many want to see them. It is also noted that FIFA 22 lacks many of the flaws that were at the start of the previous part.

The new game leverages technology from more powerful consoles, adding an extra layer of realism to matches. And thanks to technology HyperMotion players have become smarter on the field, opening up additional opportunities for the user’s strategic thinking.

In addition, new animations, new physics of the behavior of the ball, changes in the pace of the gameplay, as well as more variability in the career mode and others have received praise.

FIFA 22 is available for owners Ultimate Edition, and the full release of the project will take place on October 1 on consoles and PC.