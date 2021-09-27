Football fans of Yaroslavl “Shinnik” were detained by the police for an unauthorized march through the center of Vladimir

The meeting between the clubs of the second division of the Football National League – Vladimir Torpedo and Yaroslavl Shinnik – in the capital of the Vladimir region began with a mass arrest of fans of the Yaroslavl team who decided to march through the Golden Gate arch

In Vladimir, the police detained football fans of the Yaroslavl Shinnik. Videos of the fans’ march appeared on social networks and on the official pages of the Vladimir Torpedo and its fans.

According to the Vladimir fans, about 150 fans came from Yaroslavl. Before the game, they decided to draw attention to the game with an unauthorized march through the center of the capital of the Vladimir region. The column of fans passed through the arch at the Golden Gate and moved along the carriageway towards the Torpedo stadium, despite the demands of the police to stop violating traffic rules.

video from the group “Sector 17 | Fans of Torpedo Vladimir ”

According to eyewitness records, Yaroslavl fans were loaded into paddy wagons near the stadium. The fans from Vladimir say that local football fans have also fallen under the hand.

video from the group “GLAVRED ● VLADIMIR REGION”

“~ 150 fans came from Yaroslavl, but despite our not very numerous sector, only us were heard. How did it happen? It’s simple, everyone was taken to the IVS. The reason was the passage through the city center along the carriageway. Not only guests, but also locals got under the batch. We hope that the guys will be released soon ”, – fans of the Vladimir “Torpedo” point on their page on the social network…

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Vladimir region promises to promptly clarify the number of detainees, the measure of restraint and the article of the Administrative Code presented to the football fans.

As for the football match of the 12th round of the Russian championship among the teams of the second division between the Vladimir “Torpedo” and the Yaroslavl “Shinnik”, the game ended in favor of the guests – 0: 2. Goals were scored by Dmitry Samoilov on the 24th minute (from the game), Ilya Azyavin on the 63rd minute (from the penalty spot). Both teams received 4 warnings. Yaroslavl “Shinnik” is considered the main favorite of the season.

