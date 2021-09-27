For what Amur dismissed the head coach Vladimir Vorobyov, what happens to Amur

Amur is the most problematic team of the current KHL season. We will not take into account “Kunlun”, where some kind of circus takes place at all, and “Admiral”, which is expected to be storming after returning to the league.

The Khabarovsk team’s difficulties began even before the start of the regular season, when the club’s general director, Roman Kramar, spoke about the team’s goals: “One of the most global tasks is to make every inhabitant of the Khabarovsk Territory proud of our club. Getting to the playoffs is not even discussed, you can get there from 15-16th place – we see no reason to set such tasks. The goal is the Gagarin Cup. Maybe someone will be skeptical about this. Let’s just talk about this topic. What goals should you set? The goal is the Gagarin Cup.

Yes, it may so happen that it is not this season. But, one way or another, in order to reach the goal, it must be set. I believe that we deserve to become champions. I believe in it. There are very decent guys here. It couldn’t be otherwise. If not now, it will happen later. The road will be mastered by the walking one. “

General manager of the club in solidarity with him Vadim Pokotilo stated that the current Amur squad is the strongest in history. Agree, very ambitious words from the representatives of the club, which only twice participated in the playoffs of the Gagarin Cup and won only one of nine matches. Such statements put serious pressure on the players and the coaching staff, who must now perform at least at the level of the best in the history of the team. At the same time, the task of leading the Khabarovsk residents to success was entrusted to the bosses of Amur Vladimir Vorobyov – a specialist whose only season as a head coach was, to put it mildly, not the most successful. It was then that Dynamo Moscow did not make it to the playoffs for the first time.

In the Far East, Vorobyov’s affairs from the very first official match began to develop in a far from best way. Six defeats in the first seven games is a bad result for the club, whose management is talking out loud about the Gagarin Cup. Therefore, it is not surprising that the main persons of “Amur” have quite fair questions about the work of the 48-year-old specialist. However, the decision they made in relation to Vorobyov added reputation problems to the game problems of the Khabarovsk residents.

On September 21, the day of the away match between Amur and SKA St. Petersburg, the team’s official social networks announced the termination of contracts with coaches Igor Petrov and Alexander Zavyalov, who were part of Vladimir Anatolyevich’s headquarters. With Vorobyov himself, it was not possible to amicably agree on the termination of labor relations. The club did not want to pay the coach a big penalty, and he did not want to leave his post without the money due to him.



As a result, Amur removed Vladimir Vorobyov from work, and in the Northern capital, Mikhail Kravets, who was initially presented as a senior coach, took the team to the match. At the end of the meeting, in which the Khabarovsk team suffered another defeat with a score of 1: 5, Kravets apologized to Vorobyov: “Indeed, Vladimir Anatolyevich and I communicated both in the national team of Belarus and before the start of the championship. You see, this is not a very convenient moment to ask him about something at first. Basically, I even wrote to him and apologized. But this is such a profession – I did not sit and ask to be hired, but he was dismissed. Unfortunately, this is how it happens. I respect him both as a player and as a coach. It was good and comfortable for me to work with him in the national team. “

Vorobyov himself remained in Khabarovsk and continued to visit the club’s office every day from 9 to 18 o’clock, otherwise he would have been threatened with dismissal without paying a forfeit, which would go very much into the hands of the leadership, which, apparently, has nothing to pay Vladimir Anatolyevich with.





This situation subsided for almost a week, but today it became known that Amur had terminated the contract with the 48-year-old mentor. At the same time, the wording of the reason for which he was fired sounds very strange: “In connection with a gross violation of labor duties by the employee.” What did Vorobyov do?

The statement of the Khabarovsk club is limited to this – there is a feeling that the management simply does not want to aggravate the situation, which is already not in favor of Amur in terms of image and reputation. There are no other reasons for not disclosing the details. If it turns out that the reason for the dismissal was taken out of thin air, then this will hit the Far Eastern team even more – there will simply be no explanation for such an ugly and inhuman act.