forecast and rate for 1.90 / Today at 19:00

Nizhny Novgorod will meet CSKA at home in the 9th round of the Russian Championship. The match will take place on September 27, beginning at 19:00 Moscow time. Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Nizhny Novgorod”

After an unexpected successful start of the season, in mid-August, the Nizhny Novgorod team had a black streak – they lost 1: 2 at home, first to Ufa, and then to Rostov.

Kerzhakov’s charges continued to lose points, having played a draw with Khimki away (1: 1). After an international pause, Nizhny Novgorod flashed again, snatching an away victory from Dynamo (2: 1).

In the last RPL match, the Nizhny Novgorod team lost to Arsenal at home (2: 3), and then in the Russian Cup they won away from Barnaul Dynamo (1: 0).

Predictions for the Russian Football Championship

After 8 rounds of the RPL “Nizhny Novgorod” with 11 points is in 10th place. The goal difference is 11-11, Alexey Kozlov scored 3 goals. Will not play Miladinovich, Kakkoev is in question.

CSKA

CSKA did not start the season, but rumors about Berezutsky’s possible resignation were removed in August by an away victory over Rostov (3: 1) and a home victory over Akhmat (2: 0).

Before the international break, CSKA in St. Petersburg lost to Zenit (0: 1), and in September, having already sold Nikol Vlasic to West Ham, shared points with Arsenal in Tula – 2: 2.

In the last RPL match, the army team defeated Spartak (1: 0) at home in the derby, and then defeated Zenit Izhevsk with the second squad (4: 0) in the Russian Cup.

RPL calendar and table

After the 8th round of the RPL, CSKA with 13 points and a goal difference of 11-8 is in 7th place. Will not play Zabolotny, Vasin, Gogua, Fuchs, Magnusson, Shchennikov.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for Nizhny Novgorod’s victory in this match 5.20, for a draw in regular time – 3.85, and for the victory of CSKA – 1.70…

The teams held a test match at the summer training camp – CSKA defeated Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 2: 1, but since then Kerzhakov’s team has changed a lot.

At home, Nizhny Novgorod have been defeated in 3 previous Premier League games and have not won 4 of 5 previous matches. We forecast, what CSKA will not lose …