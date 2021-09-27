forecast and rate for 1.90 / Today at 19:00

Nizhny Novgorod will meet CSKA at home in the 9th round of the Russian Championship. The match will take place on September 27, beginning at 19:00 Moscow time. Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.
“Nizhny Novgorod”
After an unexpected successful start of the season, in mid-August, the Nizhny Novgorod team had a black streak – they lost 1: 2 at home, first to Ufa, and then to Rostov.
Kerzhakov’s charges continued to lose points, having played a draw with Khimki away (1: 1). After an international pause, Nizhny Novgorod flashed again, snatching an away victory from Dynamo (2: 1).
In the last RPL match, the Nizhny Novgorod team lost to Arsenal at home (2: 3), and then in the Russian Cup they won away from Barnaul Dynamo (1: 0).
After 8 rounds of the RPL “Nizhny Novgorod” with 11 points is in 10th place. The goal difference is 11-11, Alexey Kozlov scored 3 goals.
CSKA
CSKA did not start the season, but rumors about Berezutsky’s possible resignation were removed in August by an away victory over Rostov (3: 1) and a home victory over Akhmat (2: 0).
Before the international break, CSKA in St. Petersburg lost to Zenit (0: 1), and in September, having already sold Nikol Vlasic to West Ham, shared points with Arsenal in Tula – 2: 2.
In the last RPL match, the army team defeated Spartak (1: 0) at home in the derby, and then defeated Zenit Izhevsk with the second squad (4: 0) in the Russian Cup.
After the 8th round of the RPL, CSKA with 13 points and a goal difference of 11-8 is in 7th place.
Bookmakers give odds for Nizhny Novgorod’s victory in this match 5.20, for a draw in regular time – 3.85, and for the victory of CSKA – 1.70…
The teams held a test match at the summer training camp – CSKA defeated Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 2: 1, but since then Kerzhakov’s team has changed a lot.
At home, Nizhny Novgorod have been defeated in 3 previous Premier League games and have not won 4 of 5 previous matches. We forecast, what
