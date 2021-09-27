Former Amur coach Vorobyov will submit an application for the club to the KHL Disciplinary Committee

Agent of the former head coach of “Amur” Vladimir Vorobyov Valery Matveev reported on the details of the relationship between the specialist and the club in recent days.

“They fired him for a disciplinary violation, despite the fact that he went to work for a week. They did not give the order to photograph, that is, it is not clear what exactly they are incriminating him and what is his violation of contractual agreements. Now a lawyer remains in Khabarovsk who will try to understand the situation.

Last Sunday they did not let him on the team bus, at the team meeting they announced that the entire coaching staff was fired, but there was no dismissal as such. He continued to go to work: from nine in the morning until six in the evening he was in the coaching room, sat, watched games and was engaged in routine activities. Today, when a lawyer came to the club’s office, they called him and told him to pack his things – he was fired by order, and that was all over. I think that in the near future an application will be submitted to the KHL disciplinary committee, they will sort it out, because under the contract, in case of dismissal on the initiative of the club, Amur is obliged to pay Vorobyov 100% of the amount of the agreement, because of this everything went well, they wanted to fire him without paying anything.

Many people from the hockey world are surprised, but there is a new leadership, which used to be far enough from hockey, so everything led to such a situation, “the representative of the TASS coach is quoted as saying.