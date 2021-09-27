From Ovechkin to Vasilevsky: the Znarka team will bring together all the stars of Russian hockey

All the strongest for Znark

For the first time, all the strongest players from the NHL came to the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan. Then there were Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010. The 2014 Sochi Olympics has become the last with the participation of hockey players from the strongest league in the world.

Pyeongchang, as you know, did without masters from across the ocean, and then, led by Oleg Znark, the Olympic Athletes from Russia team snatched gold in the overtime of the dramatic final against Germany.

And so the National Hockey League again agreed with the International Olympic Committee and returns to the Olympics in Beijing.

The coaching staff of the Russian national team will again be headed by Oleg Znarok, only the composition of his team will be completely different. The Russian national team will no longer be the clear favorite, but its level will be noticeably higher than the Pyeongchang one.

And although the teams of the United States and Sweden do not look weaker, Finland and the Czech Republic can impose a struggle, and Canada, as always, can put up several teams competing for gold at once, the chances of the domestic squad are also high.

Let’s try to predict who will be included in the Olympic roster of Znarka and will fight for victory in Beijing.

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeper line in the Russian national team is the strongest and most problem-free. Here you have to choose between excellent and the best, since the competition on this line is prohibitive.

No one now has any doubts about the first issue. Andrei Vasilevsky, who won two Stanley Cups in a row with Tampa, and who took the Vezina Trophy (the best goalkeeper of the regular season) and the Conn Smythe Trophy (MVP of the playoffs) in the strongest league in the world, are considered by most experts and hockey players to be the best goalkeeper the world.

Having Vasilevsky at the last line is a real privilege. The Ufa keeper is able to compensate with his skill for the shortcomings in defense, which the Russian national team definitely has.

Andrey knows how to drag and win the most difficult matches. He is able to give his team a chance to win, even if they are inferior in the game. In the playoffs of the Olympic tournament, this will be especially important.

Even one goalkeeper can close the entire short distance of the Games, if desired, but having quality substitutes is equally important. And Russia will certainly have them.

And the choice is so rich that right now the main goalkeeper of the country Sergei Bobrovsky looks like an outsider in the race for a place in the team.

Meanwhile, the Russian brigade Semyon Varlamov – Ilya Sorokin plays exemplarily reliably at the last line of the Islanders. Igor Shesterkin looks decent in the Rangers, which also has Alexander Georgiev.

Do not forget about veteran Anton Khudobin, who dragged Dallas to the Stanley Cup final the season before last.

Players from the Continental Hockey League may well be in the final application of the national team for the tournament, but not at the last line. With all due respect to Alexander Samonov and the company, they are unlikely to be able to compete with the above-mentioned colleagues in terms of role.

Selection of “!”: Andrey Vasilevsky, Semyon Varlamov, Ilya Sorokin.

Defenders

The defense of the Russian national team cannot be called impeccable, but even here there are one hundred percent candidates. It is absolutely impossible to represent the team in Beijing without Ivan Provorov from Philadelphia, Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa, Nikita Zaitsev from Ottawa, Dmitry Orlov from Washington and Vladislav Gavrikov from Columbus.

The correct distribution of pairs is much more important here, because Provorov, Orlov and Sergachev are pronounced attacking defenders, and it is simply pointless to combine them with each other. Moreover, the first two have very serious problems for the level of such an Olympics with the implementation of direct defensive functions.

Thus, Zaitsev and Gavrikov will have to balance Provorov with Orlov, while Vladislav’s “blue jacket” should be the first pair with the Philadelphia “pilot”. It will be both a reliable and dangerous duo at the same time.

Zaitsev will balance Orlov, but Sergachev is still more versatile, and he does not need a “homebody” exclusively.

Moreover, at the top level, we no longer have those. The best years of Dmitry Kulikov from Edmonton are over, although he still performs well at the level of the strongest league in the world and may well go to Beijing.

There is Nikolay Knizhov, who miraculously entrenched himself in San Jose last season, who will definitely need to confirm his level in the beginning campaign. Only in this case will he be able to count on getting to Beijing. In addition, it is not clear whether he will have enough authority in comparison with competitors.

The Kontinental Hockey League has two near-iron candidates to travel to the Olympics, and both have significant overseas experience.

These are, of course, Nikita Nesterov, who returned to the capital CSKA, as well as Vyacheslav Voinov, who twice won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles and, after missing last season, signed a contract with Dynamo Moscow.

Nesterov started the current regular season brilliantly, having already gained 9 (1 + 8) points in 11 meetings held. The problem is that Nesterov’s specialization is attack. And in the case of the Olympic team, the situation will be the same as in the NHL, where they tried to make Nikita a defender of the plan. Nothing sensible came of this. Well, there are big doubts about his ability to win the competition for an attacking role.

The same Voinov is an excellent two-way player, capable of efficiently acting on both sides of the site. And even the second missed season in his career did not particularly affect him. Vyacheslav confirms his level at Dynamo, gaining 11 (2 + 9) points in seven meetings with a usefulness index of +4 (Nesterov’s -3).

Do not forget about the young Russian NHL talents. Alexander Romanov from Montreal and Artem Zub from Ottawa had very high quality debut seasons. The first was the main one for the Canadiens throughout the regular season, and although after exchanges on the deadline he dropped out of the squad, he played in the playoffs in two meetings, even scoring in the final series against Tampa to Vasilevsky himself!

The Senators were at the bottom, but Zub himself showed very high quality and adult hockey, surprising the specialists with his skills. It is important that both Alexander and Artem know how to attack and defend, but both have yet to improve in many aspects of the game. Romanov, the grandson of Zinetula Bilyaletdinov, looks especially raw so far.

Selection of “!”: Ivan Provorov – Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikhail Sergachev – Vyacheslav Voinov, Dmitry Orlov – Nikita Zaitsev, Nikita Nesterov – Artem Zub.

Stock: Alexander Romanov.

Center forwards

The Achilles’ heel of the Russian national team has long been known. In the center of the attack, the domestic school has been steadily failing for many years.

There are no players of a comparable level behind Evgeny Malkin. But the second star of “Pittsburgh” is now injured and will not return to duty soon. If he suddenly “breaks down” just in front of Beijing, it will be a disaster.

Of course, in Russia there is also Evgeny Kuznetsov from Washington, but the point is not even that he failed last season, but in disqualification for using cocaine, because of which Kuzya will miss Beijing.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation conducts systematic and very diligent work to reduce the period of suspension of the most important player, but there are frankly few chances for a positive outcome.

In the KHL there is a skilled Dynamo veteran Vadim Shipachev, who will certainly help the Olympic team, especially since in the new season he confidently leads the list of KHL scorers with 19 (8 + 11) points in nine meetings. But even it is difficult to compare with a set of centers in Canada or the United States.

And then the management of the national team will run into a conditional wall. In all likelihood, you will have to choose from Ivan Barbashev, who often acts on the edge in St. Louis, Vladislav Namestnikov from Detroit, who played after the exchange in San Jose Alexander Barabanov, Mikhail Grigorenko who returned to CSKA, Vladislav Kamenev from SKA and young Dmitry Voronkov, shining in the Kazan “Ak Bars”.

From the point of view of the Olympic tournament, the choice is more than modest, but you have to be content with it. Obviously, the extreme forwards will play the role of playmakers in the majority of links in the Russian national team.

Extreme attackers

On the flanks of the Russian national team, everything is much better. Here, if we do not surpass other teams, then certainly we are not inferior to anyone.

Nikita Kucherov from Tampa is tearing up the NHL, the same is done by Artemy Panarin in the Rangers. And if FHR had questions about the second because of his political position, now he will probably come to the team to his father-in-law Oleg Znark.

The captain will probably be Alexander Ovechkin from Washington, continuing the pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s sniper record.

There is no reason to believe that Vladimir Tarasenko will not get a place in the squad. It is unclear whether he will be able to return to the top level after his shoulder surgeries, whether he will remain in St. Louis, from where he requested the exchange, but in Beijing he will surely take a place, if not in the top 6, then in the top 9.

It hardly makes sense to doubt the Olympic prospects of Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina), Pavel Buchnevich (St. Louis) and Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), who became the best NHL rookie last season. All of these are already stellar, albeit fairly young players by the highest NHL standards.

Thus, only one vacancy remains in the active roster. It can be filled in, depending on their playing form and the team’s tasks, security officer Valery Nichushkin (Colorado), maestro of the game reading and brilliantly played with Kucherov Nikita Gusev (trial contract with Toronto) or assertive, bright and progressive Denis Guryanov ( “Dallas”).

In “Stars” there is also Alexander Radulov, a recognized master, but his relationship with Znark and FHR is not very smooth.

Sergey Tolchinsky from Avangard is the closest to the required level in the KHL from the “edges”, but he will hardly be considered seriously even in the application for the tournament, not to mention the line-up for the matches.

Selection of “!”: Artemy Panarin – Evgeny Malkin – Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Ovechkin – Vadim Shipachev – Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov – Ivan Barbashev – Pavel Buchnevich, Denis Guryanov – Alexander Barabanov – Andrey Svechnikov.

Stock: Valery Nichushkin, Nikita Gusev.