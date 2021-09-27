Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

An international team of scientists has created the first high performance combination battery for electric vehicles. The invention was described in the journal Science.

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego and LG specialists worked on the study. They managed to create a high-performance solid-state battery with a pure silicon anode. The scientific work says that during the experiment it was possible to combine two technologies for the production of batteries for electric vehicles into one.

The battery of the future uses both a solid state electrolyte and a silicon anode, making it all silicon and solid state. The first tests showed that the car battery is safe, durable and energy efficient. According to experts, the development can be used both in electric vehicles and in stand-alone electrical systems.

The scientific article states that silicon anodes are known for their energy density, which is ten times that of graphite anodes. However, they expand and contract as the battery is charged and discharged. The problem with solid-state batteries is that when they are used in cold weather, it is necessary to spend additional energy to increase the temperature. A silicon anode is reported to overcome these limitations. The new battery provides faster charging rates at room or cold temperatures while maintaining a high energy density.

Scientists have found that in laboratory conditions, the battery retained about 80 percent of its capacity after 500 charge cycles. “With the latest discoveries, LG is much closer to implementing all-solid-state battery technology, which will significantly diversify our battery lineup,” said LG Energy Solution CEO Myung Hwang Kim.

In mid-September, Israeli company StoreDot unveiled a prototype car battery that charges in ten minutes. The increase in the charge rate is achieved by replacing the graphite in the cell anode with nanoparticles of metalloids such as silicon.