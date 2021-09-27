Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Xbox consoles will rise in price on the Russian market from October 1. This is reported by the publication GameMag.

Media sources in retail chains have noticed that all current Microsoft products for gamers will cost more. So, the new generation consoles will rise in price by about four thousand rubles: Xbox Series X will cost 49,990 instead of 45,590 rubles, Series S – 30,790 instead of 26,990 rubles. A basic wireless gamepad will rise in price by about a thousand rubles – from 4390 to 5399 rubles. Also, the cost of other accessories will change upward.

Microsoft, whose representatives were contacted by journalists, confirmed the increase in prices. “From October 1, there will be an adjustment in the recommended retail prices for consoles and Xbox accessories in Russia, which is associated with changes in exchange rates,” the company said in a statement.

Thus, the adjustment of prices for devices will happen about a year after the launch of the set-top boxes on the market. Xbox Series X / S became available for purchase in November 2020.

Sony raised the price of its new generation set-top boxes in Russia back in April. So, the basic PlayStation 5 has risen in price from 46,990 to 49,990 rubles, the model without a floppy drive – from 37,990 to 40,990 rubles. The rise in prices was associated with the changed exchange rate.