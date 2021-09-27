Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Replacing the display on an iPhone 13 may interfere with some features of the device. Reported by the edition 9to5mac.

Journalists refer to a YouTube blogger under the nickname Phone Repair Guru, who replaced the display of the new iPhone 13 with a non-original one. During the video, the author named what consequences await the user after the unofficial repair of Apple smartphones.

The specialist noted that replacing the screen in the iPhone 13 series devices is not difficult. However, after installing a new screen, the system will display a message stating that the Face ID biometric sensor on this device is disabled. “It is impossible to verify that this iPhone has an original Apple display,” the blogger quoted the text of the post.

According to him, separately replacing the microphone or light sensor does not lead to such troubles. Also, unofficial specialists have workarounds – for example, rearrange some microcircuits from the old display to the new one. However, most of the masters, according to the author, will not undertake such a difficult job. In this regard, the blogger noted that the only reasonable action in case of damage to the screen is to contact the employees of the official service.

The cost of replacing the display in the iPhone 13 is at least $ 229. In Russia, the cost of repairing the screen of Apple smartphones is not disclosed – consumers are asked to contact representatives of service centers.