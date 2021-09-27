Glushakov, Safonov, Agalarov, Terekhov – in the final composition of Russia for the matches with Slovakia and Slovenia – Football

The coaching staff of the Russian national team, headed by Valery Karpin, announced the composition of the team for the October 2022 World Cup qualification matches.
Goalkeepers: Guilherme (Lokomotiv), Yuri Dyupin (Rubin), Andrey Lunev (Bayer), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar).
Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), Alexey Sutormin, Dmitry Chistyakov (both Zenit), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin), Sergey Terekhov (Sochi ), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor).
Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both Lokomotiv), Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both Zenit), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta), Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin, Denis Makarov (all – Dynamo), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar), Denis Glushakov (Khimki).
Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).
The Russian national team will play with the teams of Slovakia (at home, October 8) and Slovenia (away, October 11).
