Google disconnects millions of Android smartphones from its services

Google is discontinuing support for its services on smartphones running on outdated Android versions. It is reported by Times of India…

The publication notes that as part of the plans to secure user accounts, any device with Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier will no longer be able to run applications and services created by Google.

“Starting September 27, 2021, you will receive errors when signing in to Google services on devices with Android 2.3.7 or earlier. For example, in Gmail, YouTube or Google Maps, ”said Google Community Manager Zach Pollack.

He stressed that if the device has the ability to upgrade to Android version 3.0 and older, then this will provide users with the ability to log into an account and use applications, as well as ensure the security of personal data.

There are over 3 billion Android devices in the world, and about 1.2% of them are running Android below version 5.

Previously became known Android 12 release date. According to the portal’s journalist Mishaal Rahman, the Google OS developer will publish the source code for Android 12 on October 4th. Android 11, Android 10 and Android 9 became available to users on the day the source code was published, which gives an idea of ​​the likely release date of the OS.