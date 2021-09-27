Google plans to “force” its users to watch ads – UNIAN

Plugins that block ads deprive a company of some of its revenue.

Google has decided to move to a new developer platform, which will literally force users to watch ads. Manifest v3 was chosen as the new platform, which will ban plugins for blocking ads.

They will not force users to abandon ad blockers forcibly, but they will do everything to make it impossible. With each browser update, using such plugins will become more and more difficult, which will push developers to adapt their product to use the declarativeNetRequest API, in which all network requests will be performed by Chrome.

In this case, nothing will prevent Google from blocking the work of ad blockers themselves, which deprive the company of some of its revenue.

Read alsoGoogle releases a holiday doodle on its birthday (photos)The new API reduces the ability to use the algorithms of such plugins to detect ads, and also reduces the number of ad filters to 30 thousand. That is, even if the ad blocker works, it will not work at full capacity, and some of the ads will still be shown to the user.

Starting January 17, 2022, Chrome extensions running on the current version of Manifest v2 will no longer be in the store. At the same time, the complete “neutralization” of blockers is planned for January 2023, when support for Manifest v2 will be completely removed.

As UNIAN previously reported, the Google search engine is actively negotiating with representatives of the parent companies TikTok and Instagram. The company wants to get the data it needs to index and rank videos published on TikTok and Instagram in search results.

Anastasia Gorbacheva