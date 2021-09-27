https://ria.ru/20210927/smartfony-1752073434.html

Google will shut down millions of Android smartphones

Google will shut down millions of Android smartphones

Google will shut down millions of Android smartphones

Google will disconnect from its services smartphones running on outdated versions of Android. RIA Novosti, 09/27/2021

2021-09-27T19: 55

2021-09-27T19: 55

2021-09-27T19: 58

society

google android

google

youtube

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587322579_189-0:3567:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_9376d305184cb4e9f59d23b851580d75.jpg

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Google will disconnect from its services smartphones running on outdated versions of Android. Owners of these devices will not be able to use Gmail, YouTube video service, Google Maps and other branded applications from September 27. – they will display an error message. To get the opportunity to use the services of the IT giant again, you will have to switch to a gadget running Android 3.0 and newer.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210921/honor-1751136072.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587322579_611-0:3144:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_071b99eb4dbc1eab95e40d444326eb39.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, google android, google, youtube