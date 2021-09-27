Google will shut down millions of Android smartphones

https://ria.ru/20210927/smartfony-1752073434.html
Google will disconnect from its services smartphones running on outdated versions of Android.
MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Google will disconnect from its services smartphones running on outdated versions of Android. Owners of these devices will not be able to use Gmail, YouTube video service, Google Maps and other branded applications from September 27. – they will display an error message. To get the opportunity to use the services of the IT giant again, you will have to switch to a gadget running Android 3.0 and newer.
