Gwyneth Paltrow is criticized by UK health ministry for her COVID-19 treatments

48-year-old Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently successfully fought the coronavirus. Now the life and health of a celebrity is not in danger.

In addition to being a successful actress, Gwyneth also has her own brand of home furnishings. Therefore, it is important for her to conduct social networks as one of the marketing methods. Paltrow constantly shares with her fans the details of her personal and business life, so she did not hide from the public the fact that she had contracted the coronavirus. The other day, the actress decided to tell how she quickly recovered and was able to recover from her illness. At first glance, all of its methods can be considered safe and effective. However, some netizens are outraged that Gwyneth gives advice that has nothing to do with medicine. In particular, the National Health Service of Great Britain became interested in the recommendations of the actress. Representatives of this service criticized the star and urged other famous people not to give recommendations to people in the fight against such a serious illness.

Professor of medical sciences Stephen Powis, who currently works in the service, explained to the citizens of England that it is not recommended to listen to the advice of Gwyneth Paltrow.

“In fact, the methods that Gwyneth Paltrow advised everyone are not an effective solution. We would not recommend treating coronavirus this way ” Stephen says.

The celebrity herself did not give advice to anyone and did not urge her subscribers to be treated in this way. She simply told what exactly she did during the period of her illness, and also talked about the method that allowed her to quickly recover from the coronavirus.

“All I’m doing right now is a gift to my own body. I always have energy in the morning, so I go and train. After that, I definitely visit the infrared sauna, and I do it as often as I can. This is all for my healing ” – wrote Gwyneth on her page.

Doctors, however, continue to argue that physical activity, and even more so a sauna, can lead to disastrous consequences during an illness, so you should behave very carefully. Also in her message, the actress told the subscribers that she went on a keto diet (food intake excludes the use of carbohydrates). Gwyneth, among other things, is a fan of intermittent fasting, according to her, breakfast starts at 11 am, and the last meal at 6 pm.

Health officials in the UK reproached the Hollywood star for broadcasting her “ineffective” methods of treating the disease to a huge audience.