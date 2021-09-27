Gwyneth Paltrow today 49: bright roles of a star in cinema

Gwyneth Paltrow made her debut in 1991, playing a small role in the film Scream with John Travolta. However, in 1995, David Fincher’s thriller “Seven”, starring Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey and Morgan Freeman, brought her acting career to a professional level.

5 gorgeous roles of Gwyneth Paltrow

Top view is better, 2003

The main role – Donna Jenson

Donna dreams of becoming a flight attendant, gets a job at a local airline and hopes to move to international ones. She has completed training courses, feels purposeful and understands that she will still be lucky next year.

Iron Man, 2008

Role – Virginia Potts

In the Marvel films in Gwyneth Paltrow, the small but important role of Virginia Potts – first Tony Stark’s secretary, then CEO and Tony’s wife. The star also appears in the following films: “Iron Man 2”; The Avengers; “Iron Man 3”; Spider-Man: Homecoming; Avengers Infinity War; “Avengers: Endgame”.

I’m leaving – don’t cry, 2010

The main role – Kelly Kanter

The talented yet bewildered popular country singer Kelly Kanter is on tour as producer James hopes to restore her to her former glory and perhaps even her self-confidence.

Infection, 2011

Role – Beth Emhoff

In Gwyneth Paltrow, she plays a woman returning from a business trip to Hong Kong. On the way home, she goes to her lover in Chicago and her condition worsens, she soon dies from a very contagious disease.

Lovers, 2008

Role – Michelle Roche

At the center of the story of the romantic drama is Leonard’s failed suicide attempt, after which he returns to his parents. There he meets the beautiful and mysterious neighbor Michelle. However, his parents want him to bond with Sandra, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Now Leonardo has a tough choice to make.

