Hamilton won the 100th victory in Formula 1, winning the Russian Grand Prix – Gazeta.Ru

The driver of the Mercedes team Lewis Hamilton won the VTB Formula 1 Grand Prix in Russia. This is the hundredth victory of the Briton in Formula 1.

The second to finish was Max Verstappen from Red Bull. Third place went to Carlos Sainz from the Ferrari team.

Russian Haas pilot Nikita Mazepin finished 18th. His teammate Mick Schumacher was unable to finish the race due to technical problems with the car.

Russian Grand Prix. Race results

1. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Verstappen (Red Bull), 3. Sainz (Ferrari), 4. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), 5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin), 7. Norris (Alfa Romeo), 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 10. George Russell (Williams).

The Russian Grand Prix started on 24 September. The races took place at Sochi Autodrom.

Earlier it was reported that Lewis Hamilton, upon arrival at the pits of his team knocked down the mechanic in charge of the jack during the second Formula 1 practice at VTB Russian Grand Prix.