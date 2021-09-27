“He hit the arm twice and took away the phone.” A disabled cheerleader about a Krasnodar employee – Football

Disabled fan Tatyana Shkirya said that Krasnodar employee Gennady Shcherbina behaved rudely after the RPL 9th round game against Sochi (3: 0).

Shcherbina is responsible for working with low-mobility fans at the club.

“A steward, Shcherbina’s assistant, came up to me. She said that I had to go down by special transport to entrance number 16. I asked her if it was possible for me to take a special transport to the parking lot, because it was starting to rain. She said she would check with Shcherbina.

Shcherbina ran up and began to swear at me: according to him, you cannot use different special vehicles.

I agreed to use the same car, but he couldn’t stop himself. Shcherbina began to accuse me of lying and noticed that I was recording a video on my phone.

He began to snatch the phone from my hands, although according to the same requirements of Rospotrebnadzor he could not even come closer than 1.5 meters to me.

Twice he hit me on the arm and took away the phone. My dad began to intercede for me, and only after that did Shkirbina return the phone, ”Shkirya said.

In the video recorded by Tatyana, Shcherbina said “they shut their mouths” and demanded to contact him for you.

