Head problems. Tottenham have violated an important regulation

The London club may have problems due to the fact that it does not control the number of heads in training. In England, they are fighting this: it has been proven that one of the main football tricks causes dementia.

While Tottenham were tormented at the Emirates against the suddenly revived Arsenal (1: 3), a historic match took place in the north of England in the town of Spennimore. The charitable game, in which veteran football players took part, was intended to once again raise the issue of head bumps and their impact on the development of dementia (a disease that causes mental impairment). In the Spennymour match, this element of the game in the first half was allowed only within the penalty area, and in the second it was completely prohibited. Dr. Judith Gates, wife of ex-Middlesbrough footballer Bill Gates, who has dementia, is one of the organizers of the anti-head movement. Before the game, she said:

– I’ve heard that the ability to keep the ball down makes the game more interesting and requires a lot of skill. This development of football is really worth discussing. Of course, doing something like that in a Premier League match is now impossible. But at least we can make people talk about it.

There are certain rules for professional clubs in England today. They should make sure that during training, their footballers deliver no more than 10 so-called “high-power” headshots per week. This refers to the blows performed when receiving a pass from a distance of 35 meters, as well as after flank canopies, serves from corners and free throws. After matches, footballers need to go through a special recovery process. This is due to what scientists recently proved that those who regularly play football have a five times higher risk of developing dementia than ordinary people.

It’s funny, but so many people would hardly have learned about the charity match in Spennimur, if not for Tottenham and its head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. At a press conference before the meeting with Arsenal, the Portuguese specialist complained that his team is poorly defended on the “set”. The journalist asked Nunu how he was going to rectify the situation if the league has restrictions on head banging in training. To this, the coach ingenuously replied:

“That’s why we train behind closed doors. I, of course, like everyone else, am concerned about the situation with dementia. But that’s part of the game. I will not lie: in training, I do not count who hit the ball with his head how many times. Perhaps I will be punished for this. But again, this is part of the game.

No one really checks how clubs comply with the FA’s heading regulations. And it is unlikely that only Tottenham are using this. Now that the truth is so easily revealed, the measures may become more serious. So far, playing with the head is prohibited only at the children’s level, but the changes may well affect adult football. Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is not very happy with what is happening. The ex-Manchester United defender once wrote an autobiography called Heading to Victory (can be translated in two ways – “Striving for victory” and “Heading to win”), so his attitude to the problem is quite understandable:

– I don’t know how my career would have turned out if I hadn’t played with my head. No idea at all. I’m afraid that without this, football will not be such an interesting spectacle.

It is not yet clear what will be done with Tottenham for violation of the prescription. And the fact of violation itself is quite difficult to establish in this case. Yes, Nunu admitted that he does not count the headbutts, but this does not mean that there are more of them than it should be. In addition, the coach spoke exclusively for himself. In general, the legal consequences are rather vague here, but everything that happens indicates that the restrictions may become more formalized in the near future. This means, for sure, there will be a certain polarization of public opinion. Still, heading is not VAR and not new rules for the execution of penalties … And health, whatever one may say, is more important than anything in the world. Famous soccer player Nobby Styles, who suffered from severe dementia, passed away last year. His son John told Sky Sports:

– Many former players between the ages of 35 and 60 are often frightened if they cannot remember something and ask themselves: “Has this really happened to me?” This is true. Recently I was in the company of former footballers and saw this with my own eyes. Fear is really present, because it is a terrible disease.

This begs a parallel with the match attendance problem during the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, the clubs completely closed the stands so as not to endanger people’s lives. Will they also be able to cut off the game with their heads to preserve the health of their players?