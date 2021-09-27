Hideki Kamiya advises to buy Switch for players waiting for the release of Bayonetta 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S

Action executive Bayonetta 3 Hideki Kamiya commented on questions about the exclusivity of the game for Nintendo Switch…

Like the second installment of Bayonetta, the triquel is being developed with money from Nintendo and with the publishing support of the platform holder, so the game will not be released on other consoles. Back in 2014, Kamiya stated that Bayonetta 2 would not have come into existence without Nintendo’s involvement. In the case of a continuation, the situation is similar.

“As with Bayonetta 2, we are making the game with financial support from Nintendo. We are only developing, and Nintendo makes all decisions regarding the final product. So for any questions about releasing the game on other consoles, please contact Nintendo. If she asks us to. make a port for PS5 and provide funding, we will make it. I mean, the likelihood of Bayonetta 2 and 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox is not out of the question – it’s up to Nintendo. By the same logic, it is possible that games like Mario and Zelda may appear on PS5 or elsewhere. So send your fiery pleas to Nintendo and good luck persuading her … But if I were you, I would just buy a Switch. “

Bayonetta 3 was announced at the end of 2017 at the TGA. For almost four years, nothing was reported about the game, but the other day Nintendo finally showed the gameplay and confirmed that the project will be released in 2022.

