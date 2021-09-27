Honor unveils MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro laptops with AMD processors

We previously reported that the Chinese company Honor has introduced the MagicBook V 14 laptop, which will immediately ship with Windows 11 preinstalled out of the box. The device was accompanied by two more laptops – 16-inch MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro.

Fresh computers received 16-inch LCD matrices with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The hardware platform in both cases uses AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H. However, the base MagicBook 16 is content with integrated graphics, while the Pro version comes with discrete graphics cards ranging from GeForce GTX 1650 to RTX 3050. DDR4 RAM can be up to 16GB and storage capacity is 512GB.

Both the MagicBook 16 and MagicBook 16 Pro have four USB 3.2 ports, two of which are USB-C and two are USB-A. Devices come with Windows 10 Home Edition preinstalled, but the manufacturer claims to be upgradeable to Windows 11. Both computers are equipped with 56Wh batteries and come with a 65W charger. The MagicBook 16 starts at $ 805. Prices for the MagicBook 16 Pro start at $ 960.