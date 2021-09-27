How Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard, the Kardashians and others celebrated Daughters Day in the USA

Kim Kardashian in her youth / Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple

Last weekend in the United States celebrated a touching family holiday – Daughters Day. On this occasion, many Western celebrities shared cute photos from their home archives on social networks and told how exactly the birth of daughters changed their lives. In a new photo collection, Spletnik tells how this day was celebrated by Gwyneth Paltrow, young mother Amber Heard, the large Kardashian family, Kate Hudson, Pink and many others.

In honor of Daughters’ Day, Amber Heard, who told about the birth of her daughter in July (presumably, the girl was given birth by a surrogate mother), published a new photo with baby Una on the microblog. The actress demonstrated how she skillfully combines maternal chores with home sports: in the picture, Amber holds a dumbbell in one hand, and a five-month-old baby in the other.

Gwyneth Paltrow, on the occasion of the holiday, shared with subscribers a new selfie with her 17-year-old daughter Apple. Such photos have become a real rarity on the actress’s instagram, because now Apple asks her mother to agree with her before publishing each picture in which she is captured.

Gwyneth’s friend Kate Hudson also shared her touching photos with her daughter in honor of the holiday. She published a whole series of pictures with her two-year-old daughter Rani Rose and told how the baby changed her life for the better:

Today I can’t miss the chance to say that Rani Rose is our family’s treasure. I am so grateful that we were lucky enough to give birth to this girl. Balance is a wonderful thing.

But Kim Kardashian on this day did not share pictures of her daughters North and Chicago. Instead, she posted a selection of her own shots in which she was captured as a teenager. In the post, Kim talked about the incident that happened to her in her youth and gave parting words to her daughters.

I know that today is Daughters Day, so this post is for my mom and daughters when they are in their teens. North and Chi, please be gentle with me when you are as old as I am in these pictures. Mom, I’m sorry! I remember being punished when Courtney stole your car to drive around the block, and how I got paid for it, even though I did not participate in it. So we had no choice but to take a photo in the garage. It was not my fault: I was just listening to what my older sister and friends were saying. They influenced me badly, and I was perfect, and for that I apologize,

– wrote Kim.

In the continuation of the collection, Spletnik shows what photos and videos in honor of Daughters’ Day on Instagram were shared by Jenna Dewan, Tori Spelling, Hilary Duff and other stars.

