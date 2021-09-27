“I played with pain for six months, taking pills. The pain was much worse between matches, ”Kroos reports of the injury – Football

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke about his health problems.

The 31-year-old German has yet to play a single match since the European Championship.

“I am very happy because I was able to do the third training session with the team without pain – after I had been in pain for 6-7 months. So now I have a very good feeling.

I haven’t played for three months – since June 29th, so I need to get a game rhythm. But the most important thing is that nothing really bothers me now. Now we can talk about matches.

I started to experience discomfort around March – I knew that something was wrong in my groin. I knew that if I continued to play, there would come a point when I could no longer do it. But it was very difficult to stop – I had to play in the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the Champions League, and then at Euro 2020.

Yes, it was very difficult for me to stop. And then I decided to take a vacation and see how everything would be after three weeks of rest. When I returned to Madrid, I realized that there were no improvements – I would have to take a break.

We had to work hard to figure out what the problem was. The operation was not an option for me – I am always in favor of conservative treatment.

Yes, it took a little more time. But I played with pain for six months, taking pills, and between matches the pain was much worse.

Now I feel like I’m ready. I think I will be in the application for the next match of Real Madrid, – said Kroos.

Previously reportedthat Tony has chronic groin damage caused by an imbalance between the adductors of the thigh and the abdominal muscles in the pubic region.