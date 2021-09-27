“If it were not for Usik’s victories, Ukrainian nationalists would have forced him to speak Ukrainian,” reports Oleksandr Shlemenko – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former Bellator middleweight champion Oleksandr Shlemenko is convinced that the victories of the new WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usik protect him from Ukrainian nationalists.

“Alexander Usik, like me, is a simple guy who loves his Motherland and, as he said in his interviews, does not divide Ukraine, Russia, Belarus … Do you understand? We all grew up in one country – the Soviet Union.

Alexander is the person on whom our friendship rests (residents of Russia and Ukraine). The one who does not forget the language in which he spoke – I mean Russian.

One who does not hesitate to give press conferences in Russian. The one who does not follow political correctness, for the fact that somewhere he will be infringed upon. I am sure that he is infringed, and only his victories give him the opportunity to stay afloat.

If he did not show such results, if he did not represent Ukraine so worthily, it seems to me that the Ukrainian nationalists – or what is the correct name for them? – they would try more to clean him up, shut his mouth, make him speak Ukrainian.

These are all prejudices. We are all brothers, and this is the most important thing. And, of course, for me, when the person who brings goodness, peace, brotherhood to our lives wins, it is three times, four times, a thousand times more pleasant, ”Shlemenko said.

Usyk has repeatedly given interviews, and also reads poetry in Ukrainian. During the final press conference of the fight against Joshua Usik, he also spoke in Ukrainian.

