Impressions from Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Table of Contents

Positioning

When looking at the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, it seems that it is primarily a fashion accessory. The headphones come in two colors: black and gray. The mother-of-pearl finish in gray makes the headphones look like earrings. In my opinion, this is good. Anything more interesting than the usual “ears”, made in the style of AirPods.

It’s hard to keep track of all TWS headphones, but for me, the design of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro stands out in contrast. Well, when there is such a striking design, it is obvious that someone will like the headphones, and someone will be harshly outraged.

At a price of 4,990 rubles, Redmi Buds 3 Pro seems to be a very good buy, even if there were no other fashionable features besides the design. And they are here:

noise reduction 35 dB

fast wired charging + fast wireless charging

28 hours of total work

Ability to connect two devices at the same time

“Communication” mode, which allows you to hear the interlocutor when the headphones are in your ear.

Specifications

Type of: in-ear TWS earbuds

in-ear TWS earbuds Connection type: wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 (LE, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP profiles), AAC, SBC codecs

wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 (LE, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP profiles), AAC, SBC codecs Range of action: 10 meters

10 meters Driver size: 9 mm

9 mm Control: touchpads on each earpiece

touchpads on each earpiece Case charging connector: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Battery: 35 mAh (each earbud), 470 mAh (case)

35 mAh (each earbud), 470 mAh (case) Autonomy: up to 6 hours of listening to music on a single charge, up to 28 hours with a case, up to 3 hours of talk time (ANC off, 50% volume)

up to 6 hours of listening to music on a single charge, up to 28 hours with a case, up to 3 hours of talk time (ANC off, 50% volume) Materials: plastic, silicone

plastic, silicone Color options: black gray

black gray Peculiarities : active noise cancellation wireless charging case fast wired charging IPX4 protection connect two devices at the same time AI-based adaptive noise canceling mode (available for select Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones)

: Case dimensions: 6.5×4.8×2.6 cm

6.5×4.8×2.6 cm Earphone dimensions: 2.5x2x2.1 cm, weight: 4.9 g – each earphone, case – 45 g

2.5x2x2.1 cm, weight: 4.9 g – each earphone, case – 45 g Price: 4,990 rubles

About appearance and convenience

We have already published a full review of the headphones (link at the end of the article). I got to know the headphones for two reasons.









First, I broke the rest of the Bloody M90 ad project. Excellent headphones that I recommend for purchase. It rained in Moscow, and I went to the stadium to play sports with my headphones on. The Bloody M90 is IPX4 waterproof, and the earbuds worked great. But at some point, I put the headphones with wet contacts in the case. Well, it is logical that one earphone stopped working after this. So here’s the science: even if your headphones are waterproof, you shouldn’t charge them when wet. In principle, similar to phones: before charging, you must dry the connector.

Standard equipment: replaceable ear pads, Type-C wire in the body color (a trifle, but nice!), A lot of waste paper, which is immediately sent to the trash heap.

Secondly, they offered a gray version. And if the black version looks typical, then gray with its bright non-standard color makes you want to touch.

The headphone case is made of velvety plastic. Most of all, it resembles a pebble on the sea. Tactilely pleasant, non-marking material. On the bottom there is a Type-C connector for charging. Also on the case there is a button for putting the headphones into pairing mode. This is necessary in order to connect a second device to the headphones.





In the case, the headphones occupy the very top. Apparently, the rest is taken up by the battery and wireless charging. This position of the headphones once again emphasizes their resemblance to a jewelry accessory.





Initially, the headphones seemed a bit bulky to me, but surprisingly they fit perfectly in the ear. Recently I got hooked on listening to audiobooks at Storytel. I listen before bed and often fall asleep with headphones. The next morning, the ears did not hurt. By the way, in the ears, the headphones hold tightly. You can jump rope and even during sleep did not fall out of your ears. The ear pads that were originally installed came up to me.

Impressions of use

I guess I’m primarily interested in how noise cancellation works. Surprisingly good. And even better than the Bloody M90. This is due to the shape of the headphones. Redmi Buds 3 Pro clogs the ear better. The manufacturer says that the noise reduction is at 35 dB. This noise cancellation perfectly filters out background noise. Here I am standing at the window, the wind is aggressively attacking the foliage, I hear the hum of cars from the next street, the trimmer is in the hands of a lawnmower, somewhere in the distance an ambulance siren is howling, somewhere on the side a Zhigul is driving without a silencer. I turn on noise cancellation, and only the sound of “Zhiguli” remains, but even then it is rather weak.





Absolutely, you shouldn’t expect an effect like the 1000XM4 from Sony, which allows you to be alone with your thoughts in the cabin. Redmi Buds 3 Pro is not able to drown out the drone of the aircraft. Feels like reduce noise levels by about 50%. In my opinion, a very decent result, allowing you to comfortably take a nap in flight.

Looking at the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, I remembered the movie Equilibrium (or some such fantasy), where people went with nose filters. In my opinion, in the modern noisy world, such noise canceling headphones should become a must-have gadget for constant wearing, even without listening to music. Just to preserve your hearing and relieve some of the brain load. However, maybe, when only electric cars remain in the cities, we will again live in silence.





Despite the daring iridescent mother-of-pearl, the headphones do not seem too provocative in the ears.

There are 3 microphones in the headphones. 2 microphones are responsible for noise cancellation, and the third for speech transmission. And here we must pay tribute to the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. As a headset for conversations, the headphones are perfect. In the silence of the house, the interlocutors noted speech completely isolated from external noises. Some people didn’t even like this a little, because, according to the interlocutor, it sounds somehow unnatural. But the headphones showed themselves better in noisy environments. The microphone (or maybe the declared artificial intelligence) confidently picked up the voice, and even in the subway car I could be heard quite well.

I do not have any particular enthusiasm for the musical capabilities of the headphones. Honestly, in terms of sound, it seems that in the segment up to 10-15 thousand rubles (when it comes to plugs), it is not so much the brand that is important as the cost. So, for example, for 5,000 rubles you can get such a sound, and it doesn’t matter if we are talking about Redmi Buds 3 Pro, or about Bloody, or some other brand. Although, of course, how to compare. For my subjective taste, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro sound no better or worse than Apple’s AirPods. For some, such a statement means high quality sound, and someone will say that if you like AirPods, then you do not understand anything in sound.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are versatile headphones that play any music smoothly. Highs, mids and lows are absolutely clearly distinguished. Perhaps there is a slight lack of what is called a stage, that is, when, having closed your eyes, you can imagine a stage on which the drums are farther away, the guitar is closer, etc. On the other hand, are there TWS ears with a good stage for this money?

Management is standard – tapas. Perhaps it is only worth noting that there is no single tap. For any action, you need either two or three tapas. A long single tap is to switch between noise cancellation and “transparency” mode in order to hear the interlocutor.

The case contains 24 hours of work + 4 hours with headphones. To be honest, I never managed to discharge the headphones to zero. You constantly put on and then put the headphones into the case. I can only say that the case deliberately never charged the test in a couple of weeks. Only from time to time I put it on wireless charging. In my opinion, this is an indicator that Xiaomi engineers did everything right. You use headphones and don’t think about charging.

The specifications state that the headphones work at a distance of up to 10 meters from the signal source. Apparently, it all depends on the contamination of the ether. So, for example, at the stadium and in the gym, the “ears” held perfectly and 15 meters. The main thing is that there are no obstacles in the signal path.

And finally, I’ll say that I didn’t quite understand why the model received the postscript “Pro”. Perhaps “professionalism” refers to the presence of “noise reduction” or artificial intelligence that must adapt the sound quality.

Conclusion

For my taste, Xiaomi has managed to make a bestseller. Good performance, reasonable price, nice and non-standard design.

On “Yandex.Market” there are competitors for the Redmi Buds 3 Pro wagon. TWS noise canceling headphones start at 600 rubles. However, if you remove all the no-name “ears”, then there will be either options from the same Xiaomi, or, for example, Huawei / Honor. Roma Belykh speaks favorably of Huawei FreeBuds 3i (not so favorably about 4i).