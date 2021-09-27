In Russia, for the third day in a row, more than 22 thousand infected with COVID were detected :: Society :: RBC

Most infections (3387) were detected in Moscow, above the mark of 3 thousand patients per day, the indicator has been held in the capital since September 24

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



Over the past day, 22,236 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters. Above the 22 thousand mark, the number of infections detected every day is kept for the third day in a row – the last time the operational headquarters reported on a smaller number of patients on September 24 (it was 21 379).

Most infections (3387) were detected in Moscow, above the mark of 3 thousand patients per day, the indicator has been kept in the capital also since September 24. More than a thousand cases of infection in one day were also detected in St. Petersburg (1527, at least from September 22) and the Moscow region (1330, maximum from August 16).

In addition, the leaders with over 500 new infections detected per day included:

Samara region – 581;

Voronezh region – 541;

Nizhny Novgorod region – 538;

Sverdlovsk region – 528

Over the same day, 779 people died from COVID-19 in Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters. Below 800 deaths per day, the indicator fell for the first time since September 20.