Interview with the captain of Dynamo Moscow Vadim Shipachev about records and the Russian national team

The best KHL striker – about the secrets of a successful start of the season for Muscovites, working with Alexei Kudashov and changes in the national team.

Olympic champion, captain of Dynamo Moscow and one of the main champions of the KHL Vadim Shipachev in an exclusive conversation with the observer of the Championship, he spoke about the start of the new season, playing for the capital club and working with Alexei Kudashov… Also, the hockey player shared his impressions of the return. Oleg Znarka to the Russian national team as head coach.





“Of course, we don’t have balloons right now”

– Dynamo Moscow made the best start in its history in the 21st century. With what do you associate such a successful game of the team at the beginning of the regular season?

– We had a good preseason, worked hard and worked hard. There is a good atmosphere in the team, while everything is going according to plan. The main thing is to keep and continue in the same spirit.

– Alexey Kudashov set the KHL record for winning streak among head coaches. Congratulated him?

– We congratulated Alexey Nikolaevich, said kind words in the locker room. Of course, all the guys were happy. In addition, goalkeeper Alexander Eremenko was congratulated on his record victory in a Dynamo jersey, as well as defender Andrei Pribylsky on his first goal in the KHL. We all support each other.

– Are the training processes of Vladimir Krikunov and Alexei Kudashov very different?

– Of course, we don’t have balloons now (laughs). In training, we work more intensively, the classes themselves last less in time. But the loads are the same as the fees. There were no easy fees. Some exercises have changed. There are days off, everything is as usual here.

– This season you have already broken Sergei Mozyakin’s record for assists in the KHL. The former captain of “Magnitka” did not call with congratulations?

– No, Seryoga didn’t call, we didn’t manage to get through. He’s probably resting. It’s nice when you achieve success. A serious achievement, I thanked all the guys in the locker room for their help and support. Many guys from other teams called and congratulated.

– Did Dmitry Kagarlitsky call?

– Of course.



“When I have moments, I always try to realize them.”

– In the summer, there was a lot of talk about how Dynamo will replace Dmitry Yashkin in terms of goals scored. And now you are the best sniper in the league, although you have always been famous for your assistant game. Have you decided to combine this season?

– It’s great when you score, give assists, gain points for performance. We play for the fans, we want to please them with our game. When I have chances, I always try to realize them, the same majority to play as successfully as possible. Many new positive guys came to us, now I play with Petunin and Galiev, thanks to them.

– In the match against Avangard, you even scored a goal with a shot from the blue line in the style of a defender. How did you decide to take such a step, because we hardly see such throws from you?

– I went up there great, as we play in training. Sometimes you get up as the third defender, that’s exactly what happened with Avangard. Stas Galiyev blocked the goalkeeper’s line of sight on a penny, and I got a good aiming shot.

– Did the play of young players of Moscow Dynamo, such as Rashevsky and Chebykin, become a revelation for you personally?

– I would not say that Kolya Chebykin is young, but it’s great that he opened up and scores goals. They have a good three, they are constantly creating moments. I will also note the defenders Andrei Pribylsky and Nikita Novikov. Rashevsky – yes, okay. The coaching staff trusts the guys, and they use it.

– The majority of Dynamo at the start of the season are one of the best in the league: how would you rate Vyacheslav Voinov’s contribution to it?

– Slava plays great in the five-on-five format, in the majority and in the minority. This is a versatile defender with good skating and shooting.

“We have good relations with Znark, congratulated him on his return to the Russian national team”

– How did you react to the news that Oleg Znarok is returning to the Russian national team?

– Oleg Valerievich won the Olympics and the World Championship. He is a fine fellow, I wish him only the best of luck. We have a good relationship, I wrote to him and congratulated him on this event. He now has plenty of work, after the rest he will have plenty of hockey (laughs).





– One of the leading central strikers of the country – Evgeni Malkin – dropped out for a long time due to injury …

– I think Zhenya will have time to recover by the required time. He is a great pro, he has already played so much, he has been through so much.

– Who else would be singled out from the Russian center-forward?

– We have many strong and talented guys, I see no reason to single out someone separately.

– Do you personally feel the strength to play for the national team?

– I always go to the national team with joy. How the national team tournaments begin, the coaching staff of the national team will be determined with the line-up, and now I want to help Dynamo Moscow play hockey and win.