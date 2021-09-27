IOS 15 found a “secret” feature

In the new operating system iOS 15 discovered a “secret” feature that Apple did not announce separately. We are talking about the possibility of playing relaxing sounds by i-devices, which should calm the user, help him concentrate on work or make it easier to fall asleep.

In the “Background Sounds” mode, you can listen to, for example, the noise of rain, ocean, stream, as well as balanced, bright and dark noises. The volume of any sound effect can be adjusted and also turned off when playing other content (such as a YouTube video).

Finding this feature is not easy – it is hidden deep in the settings. To do this, open Settings, go to Accessibility -> Audio / Visual -> Background Sounds.

Last year, Apple added Sound Recognition to the Accessibility Menu, which notifies you when one of 15 sounds is detected. The system, for example, is able to recognize the barking of a dog, a crying baby, the whistle of a boiling kettle, the sound of a broken glass and a doorbell. This feature is especially useful for people with hearing impairments, as an iPhone, for example, can alert them when a fire alarm has been triggered.