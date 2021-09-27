IPhone 13 packaging is easy to counterfeit. The video showed how

NewThe packaging of Apple smartphones does not have a film, it is protected by a special seal-sticker resembling a paper strip with perforation. As soon as it became known about such a change, the network was outraged that the sticker could be easily re-glued onto already opened packages. A new video confirmed this assumption:

According to Gadget Tendency, the cost of a security seal is less than one yuan, that is, in translation – about 11 rubles at the exchange rate. The sticker is no different from the original one and does not require any additional tools for installation. It is simply glued to the top of the package on both sides and then to the bottom of the box.

The complexity of the iPhone 13 packaging has decreased, so a large number of counterfeit products may appear on the market, the source notes. In this regard, those wishing to purchase an iPhone 13 are advised to do so in official stores.

Removing the use of film in packaging boxes in the iPhone 13 series could reduce the amount of plastic in the world by 600 tons, according to information published on the official Apple website.

You can read more about smartphones in the review of the new iPhone 13 line. And for those who doubt whether it is worth updating their current smartphone, we have prepared a special review, where we have collected all the pros and cons of the new iPhones noticed by Hi-Tech Mail.ru after a day of use. gadgets.

