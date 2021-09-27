Irina Slutskaya supported Alina Kabaeva in the Olympic dispute: Summer sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

Former figure skater Irina Slutskaya commented on the dispute between Laysan Utyasheva and Alina Kabaeva regarding the results of the performances of Russian gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics. The post is available on Instagram Slutskaya.

Slutskaya criticized Utyasheva for a post on Instagram dedicated to the defeat of Dina Averina in the individual all-around. According to the former skater, Utyasheva was wrong when she did not defend the Russians.

At the same time, Slutskaya added that, compared to Kabaeva, Utyasheva cannot be considered a superstar in her sport. According to the skater, the world championship in the team competition is not the merit of Laysan herself, but her coach Irina Viner. As for the title of Honored Master of Sports, then, according to Slutskaya, Utyasheva was given it as a birthday present.

The two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion believes that Utyasheva needed to find the strength to defend the true Olympic values. “Not wagging your tail and trying to be a pleasant person to everyone in every way. These are the manifestations of power. Like in sports, ”Irina Slutskaya is sure.

Thus, Slutskaya supported Kabaeva in the dispute. The latter noted that Utyasheva had no right to speak out about the failure of domestic gymnasts. “We all treat each other with respect, including the merits of Lyaysan Utyasheva. At the same time, I would like to note that she has never in her sports career brought her country gold medals in personal all-around. Not at the level of the European championship, not at the World Championships, and even more so at the Olympic Games, ”said Kabaeva.

In her post, Utyasheva supported the Russian gymnasts, but at the same time praised their rival, the Israeli Lina Ashram, who won the gold medal. The ex-gymnast noted that the representative of Israel “showed a phenomenal ability to get together at the most crucial moment.”

On August 7, Averina lost to Ashram in the fight for gold in the individual all-around. Russian experts and sports officials criticized the refereeing at the Olympics.

Alina Kabaeva is an Olympic champion in Athens and a nine-time world champion.