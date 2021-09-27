Is Slutsky in crisis? Rubin lost again, this time Dynamo

“That’s just funny!” Such an assessment of the game of his team in Moscow (0: 2) was given by the captain Uremovich

Today Rubin lost 0: 2 away from Dynamo. In the last five matches of the championship, Kazan scored only four points, and were already 9 points behind the first place in the table. In this meeting, “Dynamo” outplayed the team of Leonid Slutskiy due to powerful pressure for 70 minutes, and the Kazan coach himself, by the way, was not on the bench at all due to disqualification. The team lacked freshness, and no glimpses were observed both in attack and defense. Especially depressing is the prolonged silence of the leading players of the attack – Despotovich and Kvaratskhelia.

Photo: rubin-kazan.ru

“I would not say that we are in recession”

Rubin lost to Dynamo away for the first time since 2012, when the teams were still in charge Dan Petrescu and Eid al Berdyev… Historically, for Kazan, this rival is one of the most convenient in Russia: in 41 matches, Muscovites have only 6 wins.

Looking at this season, the team Leonid Slutsky won only once in the last 8 games – and it was a victory over the last RPL team. Since August, Kazan managed to fly out of European competition, lost to Krasnodar (0: 2), failed to win matches with not the most formidable Krylia Sovetov (1: 1) and Khimki (1: 1), and also lost the current champion Zenit (1: 3). At least according to these statistics, we can say that there is a crisis in scoring in the team.

Match statistics Russian championship. 9th round Dynamo (Moscow) – Rubin (Kazan) – 2: 0 (1: 0) September 26. VTB Arena 1: 0 – Fomin, 32 2: 0 – Grulev, 59 Dynamo: Leshchuk, Skopintsev, Ordets, Varela (Parshivlyuk, 90 + 2), Balbuena, Fomin, Makarov (Igbun, 83), Zakharyan, Shimanski (Kutitskiy, 90 + 3), Moro, Grulev (Tyukavin, 70). Rubin: Dupin, Uremovich, Talbi, Kostyukov, Samoshnikov, Kvaratskhelia (Bakaev, 65), Abildgor, Khvan, Khakshabanovich, Dreyer, Despotovich (Onugha, 65). Warnings: Kostyukov (21), Despotovich (40), Abildgor (52), Kvaratskhelia (64), Shimansky (68), Varela (73), Uremovich (86), Bakaev (89), Igbun (90).

After the game, he answered the questions of journalists Oleg Veretennikov… It was he who replaced on the bench Leonid Slutsky, who was disqualified in the last meeting with Zenit. The coach himself was still at the VTB Arena, just on the podium. “I would not say that we are in recession. So far, we can say that victories alternate with defeats. Not everything works out. It happens, ”Veretennikov answered the journalist’s suggestion.

Oleg Veretennikov replaced Leonid Slutskiy on the bench, who was disqualified in the last game against Zenit. The coach himself was still at the VTB Arena, just on the podium

Photo: rubin-kazan.ru

Dynamo prepared less for the game, but it was fresher

In this meeting, Rubin was helped by the leaders Djordje Despotovich and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia… This, if you remember, was one of the reasons why the Kazan team dropped out of the Conference League qualification. Referee of the match with Dynamo Alexey Sukhoi although he worked at a mediocre level, he did not break the fate of the meeting with his decisions, and the VTB Arena lawn was in order. To blame the defeat on these reasons will definitely not work.

But the physical readiness of “Rubin” raises questions. Dynamo had been preparing for this match for only three days, because on Tuesday the team Sandro Schwartz participated in the Russian Cup. As a participant in the European Cup, Rubin had the privilege of early entry into the next round of the Cup, so Kazan did not play at the current stage. This means that they had two more days of training. And despite all this, Dynamo managed to play for 70 minutes in a very energy-consuming high pressure, which managed to outplay the rivals. Rubin’s footballers looked exhausted by the break.

The Kazan team does not agree with this. “I don’t agree that Dynamo looked fresher. The ending of the game took place under our advantage. I doubt that the cup match somehow interfered with Dynamo. They had a large rotation, someone played only 50-60 minutes, so we had no advantage before the meeting, ”Veretennikov said. Yes, in the end, the guests really had 20 minutes of dominance, but by that time the score was already 2: 0, and the Muscovites could afford to slow down.

Particular attention was focused on Denis Makarov. The midfielder grew up in Rubin to the Russian national team, and in August signed a five-year contract with the Moscow club

Photo: rubin-kazan.ru

Makarov did not score against Rubin

Particular attention was focused on Denis Makarov… The midfielder grew up at Rubin to the Russian national team, and in August signed a five-year contract with the Moscow club. Another young star brought up by Slutsky was supposed to play against him today – Ilya Samoshnikov… At the same time, an individual duel did not work out. Against Makarov, Rubin decided to play as reliably as possible – besides Samoshnikov, one of the defenders constantly tried to meet him. The newly minted Dynamo player, despite this, was one of the most prominent Dynamo players in the first half – it was he who struck the first shot at the goal of Kazan, and in the scoring attack became the author of the penultimate pass to Guillermo Varelo…

“There was no task to play personally against Denis. Dynamo’s entire attacking line plays well – Denis, Arsen Zakharyan, Sebastian Shimanski, and Vyacheslav Grulev. They had a rough idea of ​​how they played, so there was no separate task for Makarov, ”Rubin’s coach said after the match.

The head coach of Dynamo also spoke about Makarov’s game Sandro Schwartz, who, since the beginning of the season, has to answer a large number of questions about this player. “They didn’t focus on the fact that this was Denis’s former team, they were preparing for the next meeting. He worked well, helped in defense, and not only created chances in attack. It is worth noting the triangle that formed on the flank: Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Shimanski and Makarov. Also with his participation, our first goal was scored, ”said Schwartz.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also earned his yellow card. He played only an hour and was replaced. The match did not work out for him

Photo: rubin-kazan.ru

Despot and Hvicha can’t find their game

At Rubin, the leaders of the attack failed the first half. Despotovich won only two riding duels out of more than a dozen that he entered. Moreover, one of the successful ended for the Serb with a yellow card – in flight, he hit Makarov in the face with his elbow. “It takes a long time to gain optimal condition, it takes a long time to recover, so there are problems with a set of conditions,” Veretennikov said about Despotovich.

I earned my yellow and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia… The Georgian, like the Despot, played only an hour and was replaced. The match did not work out for him, and Varela, who closed it, did everything so that the athlete did not have space. After the injury, both Despotovich and Kvaratskhelia still cannot find themselves. “Khvichi has the same period as Despotovich. So far he is not in his best shape, therefore he is not showing his best game, ”the coach replied briefly.

Captain Kazantsev Philip Uremovich during the break he was dissatisfied: the defender claimed that after a missed ball the team lost the game, and in single combats his teammates were inferior with no alternative. “That’s just funny!” – the athlete commented on the team’s performance.

Of course, there was something to be happy about in the first half. The team went on an experiment in choosing a right-back. Instead of being disqualified for four yellow cards Georgy Zotov an attacking player came out Michael Kostyukov… His flank, oddly enough, did not experience any problems. Dynamo’s only dangerous attack on this flank was stopped by Kostyukov. Even at the cost of a yellow card.

Talbi’s two mistakes

The defender can hardly be happy about the game against Dynamo Montassar Talbi… He moved to Rubin in August from Benevento, Italy, and has played four matches for Kazan so far. Dynamo’s first goal began with a mistake just Talbi trying to kick the ball. The hosts once again turned on high pressure, took the rebound from someone else’s penalty area and quickly played out the excess on the flank. The best player of the match, Varela, served after Makarov’s pass, and Daniil Fomin ahead of Uremovich. Philip seemed to be covering the player Talbi was supposed to be hanging on. Montassar, at the time of filing, was generally located in an empty zone and did not block any addressee in the penalty area.

The second goal should also be attributed to Talbi’s mistakes. It was from under him, after a corner kick, that they managed to strike Vyacheslav Grulev. It is especially alarming due to the fact that in the future match against Nizhny Novgorod it is Talbi who will play the role of the leading defender. Kazantsev captain Uremovich received his fourth yellow card of the season in this game and will miss the meeting due to disqualification.

“We didn’t have a solid game. We played well on episodes, but made two mistakes and conceded two goals. The first – they easily gave a pitch from the flank, did not have time to rebuild. The second came from the standard. We played better in the second half, had approaches to other people’s goal, there were good long-range shots, they even scored, but the goal was canceled. Later on VAR they confirmed to us that during the serve the ball left the field, ”Veretennikov summed up the match.