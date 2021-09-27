It became known the place of Ovechkin in the rating of NHL players :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Four Russians are in the top ten of the annual ranking at once

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin is ranked 17th in the annual National Hockey League (NHL) player rankings. The relevant data is published on the league’s website.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid topped the rating. Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinon was second and Edmonton forward Leon Dreiseitl came third.

Four Russians are among the top ten: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning, 4th place), Andrey Vasilevsky (Tampa Bay Lightning, 7th) and Artemy Panarin (New York Rangers, 9 -e “). In addition to them, Ovechkin took 17th place, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin – 33rd, striker Kirill Kaprizov who signed a new contract with Minnesota Wild last week – 35th.

The ranking is annual. It is attended by experts and fans who vote for certain players on the NHL platform.

The 2021/22 NHL season kicks off on October 12.