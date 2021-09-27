It became known why the Russians rushed to buy the iPhone 13. Have you already guessed?

After the start of sales of new products from Apple, ad platforms were flooded with offers for the sale of devices at a surcharge. This was reported by the RIA-Novosti edition with reference to the VKontakte press service. According to the source, just a few hours after the start of iPhone 13 sales in Russia, the free classifieds service from VKontakte recorded a sharp increase in the number of offers for the sale of new products at inflated prices. Outburs rate Apple innovation and their efforts to buy devices differently, but the average mark-up is 11-12 percent of the price in the store.

“Almost all phones are sold with an average markup of 11-12%, but it differs depending on the amount of memory and the size of the iPhone 13,” VKontakte reports.