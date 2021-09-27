It became known why the Russians rushed to buy the iPhone 13. Have you already guessed?

After the start of sales of new products from Apple, ad platforms were flooded with offers for the sale of devices at a surcharge. This was reported by the RIA-Novosti edition with reference to the VKontakte press service.
According to the source, just a few hours after the start of iPhone 13 sales in Russia, the free classifieds service from VKontakte recorded a sharp increase in the number of offers for the sale of new products at inflated prices. Outburs rate Apple innovation and their efforts to buy devices differently, but the average mark-up is 11-12 percent of the price in the store.
“Almost all phones are sold with an average markup of 11-12%, but it differs depending on the amount of memory and the size of the iPhone 13,” VKontakte reports.
However, the source notes that there are some who have distinguished themselves. IPhone 13 models of the entire line, equipped with 1TB of internal storage, sell for up to 50 percent of the price on Apple’s official website. This is due to the fact that it is very problematic to buy devices with maximum memory now – they were delivered to Russia in extremely limited quantities, and now it is obvious that a considerable part of the circulation was not in the hands of interested users, but in the hands of “outbids”.
Earlier, we talked about the fact that even in 2021, queues were formed for new iPhones in Russia, including from “place sellers”. However, the new items are not so perfect: over the past weekend, buyers revealed a strange camera glitch that spoils the photos.
