“It’s good if Spartak’s game against Napoli isn’t defeated.”

On the eve of the match between Moscow “Spartak” and “Napoli” in the Europa League, the permanent expert of Sportbox.ru analyzed the game of the opponent of the Russian club. In the 6th round of the Italian championship, Luciano Spalletti’s team left no chances for Cagliari (2: 0).

Napoli made a very good strong impression. It is clear that the leader of Serie A was opposed by one of the outsiders. Nevertheless, the difference in class still had a big effect. Spalletti’s charges took the intermediate task seriously, looked fresh and cheerful from the first to the last minute. This is a powerful team with almost no weaknesses, which is not accidentally leading the table, has the best difference between goals scored and conceded, and in the two previous rounds won with a score of 4: 0. This could be the score today – a little unlucky in the final stage. However, there was no point in including the maximum speed, based on the development of events. The rival did not create a single chance at the gate of the owners, and they were leading from the very beginning.

Open video

The whole team can be distinguished by personalities. Central striker Osimhen played superbly, mobile, powerful, efficient. He scored a goal and earned a penalty. Insigne and Zelvensky played at their usual high level, the midfielders Anguissa and Ruiz did a great job, they played reliably in defense and were useful in creation. “Napoli” very quickly goes to the attack, confidently controls the ball, clearly knows how to dispose of it, and is extremely mobile. Moreover, the substitutions made by Spalletti only strengthened the game. The Neapolitans have ample room for maneuver with their squad.

Open video

“Napoli” is stronger than “Benfica”, which “Spartak” lost in two matches of the Champions League qualification in all respects. The Neapolitans would have looked very organically in the main European Cup, in terms of their level they fully meet the requirements, but last season they dropped out of the top four. To be honest, I can’t imagine how Spartak could have resisted the opponent. Playing open football (like with Benfica in Moscow) is just like death. Fastening with all the buttons (as in Lisbon) – so the defense of the red and white is not reliable, especially when such speeds are involved. Moreover, a couple of the main defensive midfielders, most likely, will not be able to field.

We’ll have to close, look for chances of a counterattack. They will not be allowed more, but tactically it is impossible to do anything else. But Spartak does not have a player who, due to his individual qualities, tore apart the Napoli defenders. But the Neapolitans have enough of such performers. I am sure that Napoli will score, but it is difficult for Spartak to count on a goal. I would not like to whip up horror before the European Cup match, but I have to admit: it’s good if there is no defeat. The class difference is very large.