“It’s just disappointing.” Norris barely held back tears at the finish of the Russian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris commented on his performance at the Russian Grand Prix. The Briton missed the victory on the track in Sochi due to rain and finished seventh.

“I don’t know where to start. I am unhappy, in a way devastated. We decided to stay on slicks and stuck with it. In the end, it was the wrong decision, but I accepted it the same way the team did. The team wanted to pit stop earlier, but I decided to stay. It was my decision, I thought it was the right wayNorris said.

I was sure I could do it [выиграть гонку], and for some time felt that he was capable of it. So I don’t think the result changed anything. This is just a disappointment. I was told that the rain would not intensify and in that case our decision would be correct, but the weather decided otherwise. When there are a couple of laps before the finish line, and you are in the lead in the race, you don’t want to make rash decisions. We did what we thought was right and all the guys on the team did a great job. I am happy with everything, except for this solution, which we will analyze and try not to repeat such mistakes again.– added the Briton.

Journalists note that the Briton could hardly hold back his tears in the paddock.

Recall that the Russian Grand Prix was won by the British pilot of “Mercedes” Lewis Hamilton.

