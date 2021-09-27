Jennifer Aniston ends all relationships with unvaccinated people – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The star herself was vaccinated on May 7.

Famous American actress Jennifer Aniston, who was vaccinated against coronavirus on May 7, refused to communicate with unvaccinated friends.

The star of the cult TV series “Friends” reported that her social circle has significantly decreased. This happened because the actress stopped communicating with those who did not get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I talked every day with those who refused to be vaccinated. However, I believe that we must inform those with whom we spend time, whether we were vaccinated or not. Moreover, not everyone undergoes tests every day,” the actress said. writes InStyle.

Such comments from the star caused a wave of negativity from netizens. After all, Jennifer herself is vaccinated and she does not need such measures.

Jennifer Aniston on vaccinations / instagram.com/jenniferanistononline

However, Aniston in her Instagram stories answered why she stopped communicating with the unvaccinated:

“Because if you have the Delta strain, you can still pass it on to me. Perhaps I will not feel very well, I will not go to the hospital and die. But I can pass the virus on to someone else who else not injected with the vaccine, then their health may be in jeopardy. Therefore, I do not want to put someone’s life at risk. That is why I am worried. We have to think about someone else besides ourselves, “- said the actress.

Recall that not only people stop communicating with unvaccinated people. Drummer American punk rock band The Offspring Pete Parada due to refusal to be vaccinated, they were removed from the upcoming concerts of the group. In addition, he was asked not to come to the studio.

